Events

Wednesday, July 15

‘AN EVENING WITH LIZ MOORE’: 7 to 8 p.m.; held on Zoom; author of “Long Bright River.” AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

EXHIBIT — ‘GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT’: on display through July 25; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

POPO FLANIGAN VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT: daily through July 31; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, July 16

CAPE ASSIST WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; virtual workshop hosted by Cape Assist; preschool and elementary educators are invited to participate in “Building Resiliency in Our Youngest Students,” led by education specialists Lori Desautels and Michael McKnight; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/July16.

DIY BANANA ICE CREAM VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. 609-652-0230.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIAL PURSUIT: SILVER SCREEN EDITION: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; test your knowledge of Hollywood movies and actors/actresses. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, July 17

ART ON ASBURY GALLERY EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; theme “Summertime”; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; registration required. ACFPL.org.

OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; magicians Al and Sue Belmont; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

For kids

Wednesday, July 15

ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: ‘BRING YOUR OWN BOOK’: 4 to 5 p.m.; join on Zoom to play “Bring Your Own Book”; players will race to find matches for weird and funny prompts using their own books; hosted by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 1

JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, July 20

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602.

SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Monday, July 27

NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; meet Amy Dindak, Manager of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Atlantic and Cape May Counties; registration required. 609-517-4823.

Music

Wednesday, July 15

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

Thursday, July 16

LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Saturday, July 18

ALBERT MUSIC HALL CONCERT: 5 to 9 p.m.; rain date July 19; outdoor concert presented by Pinelands Cultural Society; Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mill Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; free; light refreshments may be purchased’ bring lawn chair and face covering; social distancing should be practiced. AlbertHall.org or Facebook.com/AlbertMusicHall.

Load comments