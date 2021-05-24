Community calendar
BRIGANTINE — At 71, Herbie Allen got one of the most unusual compliments of his life when a health care worker told him he has “perfect poop.”
UPDATE: Heather Kaczynski has been found, Galloway police said Saturday afternoon.
Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a suspended detective in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly conducting an unau…
A West Philadelphia man who spent 38 years behind bars for a murder he insisted he didn’t commit was released from prison Friday after a judge…
A fatal car crash occurred Saturday on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound in Gloucester Township, Camden County, the State Police said.
MARGATE — Most homeowners would tolerate a period of construction noise and torn-up streets for the replacement of water and sanitary sewer ma…
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Democratic Committee is demanding Mayor Marty Small Sr. resign after a federal lawsuit was filed against him last w…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Keira Smith has resided for the past 13 years on East Biscayne Avenue here.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead and 12 others injured after a shooting at a house party with hundreds of people Saturday night in Cum…
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
