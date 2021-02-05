Community calendar

Fundraisers
Monday, Feb. 8
STONE HARBOR MUSEUM DINNER FUNDRAISER: 5 to 9 p.m.; SAX Restaurant at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor; all proceeds donated to museum; sales of limited vintage Shelter Haven T-shirts also donated to museum; for reservations, call 609-368-0100.
For kids
Saturday, Feb. 6
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or ACFPL.org.
TEEN VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES TRAINING SESSION: 11 a.m. to noon; teen volunteers are needed to participate in a new program that partners kids who want to sharpen their reading skills with teen volunteers; training held via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Sunday, Feb. 7
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link by email to join the group email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Sunday, Feb. 7
ADULT EDUCATION WITH TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 12:30 p.m.; held via Zoom; special program presented by Rabbi Lance Sussman of the Reform Congregation of Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Feb. 8
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 11
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.