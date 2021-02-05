 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Fundraisers

Monday, Feb. 8

STONE HARBOR MUSEUM DINNER FUNDRAISER: 5 to 9 p.m.; SAX Restaurant at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor; all proceeds donated to museum; sales of limited vintage Shelter Haven T-shirts also donated to museum; for reservations, call 609-368-0100.

For kids

Saturday, Feb. 6

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or ACFPL.org.

TEEN VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES TRAINING SESSION: 11 a.m. to noon; teen volunteers are needed to participate in a new program that partners kids who want to sharpen their reading skills with teen volunteers; training held via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Sunday, Feb. 7

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link by email to join the group email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Religion

Sunday, Feb. 7

ADULT EDUCATION WITH TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 12:30 p.m.; held via Zoom; special program presented by Rabbi Lance Sussman of the Reform Congregation of Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, Feb. 8

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Feb. 11

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

