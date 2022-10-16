Community calendar

Events

Sunday, Oct. 16

HERO WALK & 1-MILE FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to noon; 11th HERO Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run hosted by the the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign; registration begins at 9 a.m.; 10 a.m. competitive 1-Mile Boardwalk Run, prizes for men and women in various age groups; 11 a.m. HERO Walk; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 840 E. 6th St., Ocean City. 609-332-2588 or p2p.onecause.com/herowalk2022.

SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS DESSERT THEATER: 3 and 7 p.m.; presented by South Jersey Players, Inc.; Ventnor Coffee and The Sage Lady, 108 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor; $20. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.

Monday, Oct. 17

HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m., Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon. 609-646-3000.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

COMFORT COOKING LIGHT & DELICIOUS: FALL HARVEST: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual program by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; learn to cook your favorite fall harvest recipes. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

CYBER TUESDAY: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for adults; learn in-depth how to use a computer; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DANCE SOCIETY: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; couples and singles, line dancing, social dancing, dance mixers; Fire Co. #1 Hall, Bethel Road, Somers Point; $10. 609-408-3619.

DRONE DEMONSTRATION & LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; certified commercial drone pilot Michael Palumbo will demonstrate a drone and 45-inch curve high resolution screen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

‘THE WRIGHT STUFF — FIRST IN FLIGHT’: 10:30 a.m. to noon; programs are for school groups and home-schooled kids only; tickets are free but must be reserved; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4607 or Stockton.UniversityTickets.com.

For kids

Monday, Oct. 17

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for ages 6 to 36 months; songs and stories designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES — HAMILTON: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Erin, Kody, Fritz, and Frieda, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; for ages 2 to 5, accompanied by an adult; look for Miss Beth on the 14th Street side; bring a towel or blanket; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; interactive story hour includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

BILINGUAL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; fun picture books, presented in English and Spanish; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SALEM WITCH TRIALS: ROLE PLAYING GAME: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 12 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Sunday, Oct. 16

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Oct. 17

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else’s drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 19; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for survivors of physical, sexual and/or emotional childhood abuse or neglect; meeting is online with an option to participate in person first and third Tuesdays at the Family Support Organization, 950 Tilton Road, Suite #108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WOMEN OF COLOR DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; online networking, discussion, and wellness group for women of color. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Health, fitness</&h1>

Monday, Oct. 17

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; light refreshments; all attendees must be accompanied by a caregiver/family member; place for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31, Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays through December; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FREE MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m.; for those ages 60 and older; in-person medicare education seminar; Hafetz & Associates, 609 New Road, Linwood; free. 609-732-0606.

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Bus trips</&h1>

Tuesday, Nov. 29

BUS TRIP TO LONGWOOD GARDENS: 11 a.m. departure from Somers Point Target Center; trip to see “A Longwood Gardens Christmas”; 4 p.m. leave Longwood Gardens; $85, includes entry ticket, bus and driver tip. 609-927-4147 or 267-882-8355 or 609-214-6967.