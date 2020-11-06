Community calendar

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Thursday, Nov. 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800.