Community calendar

Sunday, Dec. 20
AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; local residents, businesses, seasonal homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to participate in family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #capemaychristmascelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or capemaystrong.org/Christmas2020.
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘YULETIDE TALES’: available online through Dec. 30; compilation of filmed stories and songs for the holiday; free, donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or eastlynnetheater.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
‘LE PETITE’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through December, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.com.
LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 23; the Longport Historical Society will sponsor its annual Mitten Tree at Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves and hats; donations are distributed through local school nurse offices and local charities; The Longport Historical Society, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
DENNISVILLE CHRISTMAS HOUSE TOUR: virtual event available through Dec. 31; 2020 30th Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour; virtual event; free. 609-602-0346 or DHHOA.org.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; magical talking tree, Christmas train ride; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
WINTER WONDERLAND AT THE ZOO: through Jan. 3, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CapeMayCountyNJ.gov.
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 4 p.m. Dec. 20, “Nutcracker”; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, “Carmen”; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, “Romeo and Juliet”; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
LIVE NATIVITY PAGEANT (OUTDOORS): 5 and 6 p.m., Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg (Upper Township). 609-628-2224.
Monday, Dec. 21
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
HOLIDAY TRIVIA: 3 to 4 p.m.; held via Zoom by Journey Hospice; free, registration required. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
OUTDOOR LIVE NATIVITY: 4 to 6 p.m.; Margate Community Church’s Annual Live Nativity; Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Parkway, Margate City. 609-822-7147 or MargateCommunityChurch.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — HOLIDAY TRIVIA: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; test your holiday knowledge; free village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 non-members, reservations due by Dec. 17. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Dining out
Tuesday, Dec. 29
BEER AND CHEESE TASTING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual presentation hosted by Longport Public Library; City Brew Tours will explore the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese while adding interactive and fun activities; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Dec. 22
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Dec. 20
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Dec. 21
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 24
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 11
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Dec. 24
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Monday, Dec. 21
ADULT EDUCATION AT TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom via Zoom; “The Spirituality of Laughter” with Rabbi Bob Alper; uplifting and joyous program explores humor in ancient and modern Jewish tradition. 609-266-0403.
Sunday, Jan. 3
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
