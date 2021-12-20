Community calendar

Events

Monday, Dec. 20

ART ON ASBURY ‘LE PETITE’ SHOW: exhibited through December; the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents the December “Le Petite” Art show and exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

MAURICETOWN ’S CANDLELIGHT VIRTUAL HOUSE TOUR: 4 p.m. through Jan. 1; online viewing of private homes, historical buildings, the Post Office and Methodist Church decorated for the holidays; presented by Mauricetown Historical Society; free; no registration is needed. mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org.