Community calendar

  • 0

Thursday, June 23

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, June 9 through July 28; attendees will learn the basic structure of American Sign Language: vocabulary, structure, deaf culture, constructive and expressive signs, deaf norms and more; held in-person and virtually; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

HISTORY CENTER FAMILY EVENT: LENAPE OF NEW JERSEY: 5 to 6 p.m.; History Center Family Event: Lenape of New Jersey; presentation offers many Lenape artifacts, native flute music, Q&A time; 39th Street, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

POETRY: WAITING FOR THE TRAIN: 6 to 7 p.m.; local author Eugene DeGeorge reads some of his most recent poetry work; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; registration required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual program hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, June 24

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m.; previous experience playing Mah Jongg required; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY OLDE HOUSE TOUR: 1 to 4 p.m.; participate in a tour of several of Avalon’s old homes; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon; $20. 609-967-0090 or AvalonHistoricalSociety.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays; learn to carry on a simple conversation in the Lenape language, as it was spoken on the East Coast before colonization; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

PICNIC & PLAYS IN THE PARK: 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 24, 25, 26; performances by South Jersey Players; 5000 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor; $25, $30. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.

‘THE ART OF BLOOM WITH MOLLY CARPENTER’ EXHIBIT: 3 to 8 p.m.; art and music event; exhibition of regional artists’ works; Nashville N. Studios, 210 New Road, Linwood; reservations required. 609-504-5044.

TRADITIONAL ZENTANGLE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; easy and relaxing method of drawing created by Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas; Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine; registration required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 25

ART IN THE PARK: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; outdoor art festival; fine art painting, photography, sculpture, live music, kids’ activities, food and more; John F. Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point; free admission. Artintheparksomerspt.weebly.com.

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

BEACHSTOCK 2022: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 11th Annual Beachstock 2022; rain date June 26; mummers from The Jersey String Band, food vendors, kids’ activities, live music, free surf and kite lessons and more; beach at Huntington and Granville avenues, Margate; free admission. MargateHasMore.com.

BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; “Boat America” is the safe boating class that New Jersey law requires for all operators of power boats to complete to obtain a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60, pre-registration required. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

CAPE EXPRESS BEACH BLAST SOCCER: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 25, 26; youth and adult soccer teams from all over the East Coast competing in a barefoot soccer tournament; Wildwood Crest. 609-729-3700 or CapeExpress.com.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400 — 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

GARDENS SUMMER YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to noon; the OCGCA will host it’s annual yard sale; proceeds

benefit benefit the scholarship fund; Cardiff Triangle off the Gardens Parkway at the north end of Ocean City near the the Longport Bridge. 609-602-8482.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through August; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SOMERS POINT GARDEN TOUR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Down to Earth Garden Tour of Somers Point gardens; rain or shine; sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point; tickets are $15 at Lang’s Garden Mart. 609-214-6967.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, June 27

BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through June 27; all ages welcome; bring your own bucket; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

HISTORY LECTURE — ‘THE DAUGHTERS OF YALTA’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation will focus on the three young women who accompanied their fathers to the conference at Yalta in 1945; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 28

BOOK BINGO: 6 to 7 p.m.; free bingo games, light refreshments, chance to win books and other prizes; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

PAPER PEDDLER TRIVIA NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m.; demonstrate your knowledge of Avalon’s history and culture in a Quizzo-inspired trivia game; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-0090.

TRIVIA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 28, July 26, Aug. 30; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 29

ADULT PROGRAM: ‘FISH, FINS, AND MORE’: 5 to 6 p.m.; take an up-close look at the physiology of some of our local marine species; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. June 29, July 27, August 31; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

RAINY DAY WATER CONSERVATION METHODS: 6 to 7 p.m.; evening discussion on indoor water conservation methods; virtual event hosted by the Cape May County Library; registration required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Monday, July 4

HAMMONTON COMMUNITY GARDEN AND GREEN COMMITTEE MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Mondays through September, July 5; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

Thursday, July 7

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Friday, July 8

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Sunday, July 10

GILDA’S CLUB DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival; food trucks, vendors, outdoor fun; all are welcome to paddle in the races, no experience necessary; Lake Lenape Park W., 6303 Old Harding Highway, Hamilton. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.

Monday, July 18

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 18, Aug. 1, 15, Sept. 19; Scrabble night for adults; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, July 22

MURDER MYSTERY PERFORMANCES: 6 and 9 p.m. July 22, 23, Aug. 19, 20; take part in the race to gather the clues and solve the case; presented by Without A Cue Productions; Screening Room Theater conference space, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $34. 609-300-3163.

Fundraisers

Sunday, June 26

FUNDRAISER FOR LAWSON’S PRIDE OF SOMERS POINT: 4 to 8 p.m.; proceeds to benefit Coast Guard Members; includes buffet, live music, dancing, door prizes, cash bar; American Legion Riders Post 352, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Somers Point; $20. 609-214-6164.

Saturday, July 16

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Wednesday, June 22

OPEN TEEN ROOM: 3 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to enjoy the library’s Teen Room; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 23

LEGO THURSDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, June 24

BABY/TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 3 and younger and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 25

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, June 26

SUMMER KIDS PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; storytime and craft; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, June 27

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SEA CREATURES WITH AMAZING FEATURES: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; the Wetlands Institute will present a fun and interactive explanation of the living habits of local sea animals; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TEA PARTY AND GAMES: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; “Mad” Tea Party; free event will include Alice in Wonderland trivia, light refreshments, and a game of croquet; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 28

KIDS’ HISTORY CENTER MINI CAMP: AVALON BEACH PATROL: 10 a.m. to noon; special guests from the Avalon Beach Patrol and fun activities; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-0090.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 23; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 29

CEREAL BOX AQUARIUM: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; make your own aquarium out of a cereal box; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KIDS’ EVENT: ‘CRAFTY WEDNESDAY’: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SUMMER CAMP ACTIVITIES: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; six weeks of fun and activities for youth in 4th through 8th grade; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-380-7659.

TEEN PERLER BEAD PROGRAM: 4 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, June 22

ADULT BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m.; join the Vineland Public Library’s monthly book club; discussion of “Night Tiger” by Yangsze Choo; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE — VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays through August; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIP BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 23

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Monday, June 27

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 28

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; June’s featured book is “How Beautiful We Were” by Imbolo Mbue; virtual event hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

NEW AVALON ASSEMBLY CHAUTAUQUA AT THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 to 8 p.m. June 28, July 12, 26, Aug. 9, Sept. 13; New Avalon Assembly at Chautauqua at the Jersey Shore; education and enrichment for adults; United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-4204.

Tuesday, July 5

HAMMONTON GREEN COMMITTEE & COMMUNITY GARDEN MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 5, Aug. 1, Sept. 5; find out what’s happening and get involved with the Hammonton Community Garden and other projects and initiatives with the Green Committee; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 6

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, July 7

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 3:30 p.m. first Thursdays, 10 a.m. third Saturdays, through September; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonLibrary.org.

GRASS ROOTS UKELELE MEETS: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays; second floor Art Center, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-335-2318.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Saturday, July 9

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Monday, July 18

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m. July 18, Aug. 22; discuss selected books; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 19

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

Thursday, July 21

LGBTQIA+ MEETUP GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through July 21; monthly LGBTQIA+ social group meeting; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, June 22

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through June; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; no meeting on June 15; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 23

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN: 5 to 6 p.m. June 23, 30; held via Zoom; presented by the Cape May County Library; combination of exercises and stretches that will work on flexibility while building muscle strength. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through June; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25; hour of yoga instructed by Suzanne Kubik; bring a mat; Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Friday, June 24

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 26; easy-to-learn breathing techniques, stretches and gentle movements participants will learn to keep the Qi (life force energy) flowing, helping to promote relaxation, balance and flexibility; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, June 26

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 27

EVENING YOGA WITH CANDICE: 7 to 8 p.m. June 27, July 25; virtual program hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION HOUR: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through June 27; participants will be guided through progressive relaxation and guided imagery; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

MOVE & MEDITATE: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through June; standing class which combines stretching and balance with movements inspired by Tai Chi, Qi Gong and Yoga; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 28

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, July 5

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, July 6

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, July 7

‘CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS’ ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 11

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Wednesday, July 13

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 18

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; light refreshments; all attendees must be accompanied by a caregiver/family member; place for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, July 20

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Thursday, July 21

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Saturday, June 25

CONCERT: MÉABH STANFORD: 4 to 6 p.m.; rain date July 2; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 U.S. 9, Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Sunday, June 26

JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m., 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. 609-703-7907 or JerseyShoreJazzVespers.org.

Reunions

Saturday, July 30

MAINLAND REGIONAL CLASS OF 1970: 7 to 11 p.m.; 50th reunion for Mainland Regional High School Class of 1970; Great Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $55; reservations due by June 30. peldub20@parkerworld.com.

