Community calendar
Events

Friday, Nov. 20

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. through Saturday; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SEA ISLE CITY GIRLS WEEKEND: daily through Nov. 22; discounts on retail, salon and fitness services, restaurants, lodging and more; various locations, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY SPRING BFA EXHIBITION: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20; display will reflect the students' concentration in either painting or visual communications/graphic design; Stockton University Art Gallery, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT: 5 to 5:30 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Saturday, Nov. 21

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sts. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.

HISTORY OF PHOTOGRAPHY: 1 to 2 p.m.; held via Zoom by Avalon Free Library; Art History teacher and curator, Katy Scarlett will speak about the history of photography as a 19th century invention, an art medium, and an accessible way of recording memories; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HSHS PRESENTS: 'THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK': 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22; presented by Holy Spirit High School Performing Arts Department; masks required; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighschool.com.

Sunday, Nov. 22

HSHS FALL FUN FEST: noon to 5 p.m.; food trucks, beer tent, vendors, live music; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon, $10. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.

Dining out

Thursday, Nov. 26

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m.; reservations due by Nov. 20; take-out meals delivered to your car with turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, string beans, cranberry sauce, and an assortment of desserts; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville; reservations due by 5 p.m. Nov. 20. 609-704-7262 or 856-777-2416 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

 

Fundraisers

Friday, Nov. 20

HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

COACH BAG RAFFLE: 7 p.m.; drawing hosted by the Absegami Marching Braves Parent Association; $10 per ticket. aliciamattsonrph@gmail.com.

'REMARCABLE RAFFLE' TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: 2 p.m. drawing; held via Facebook Live; prizes range in value from $500 to $2,000; $50 ticket price. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

For kids

Saturday, Nov. 21

ONLINE TEEN GAME: 'AMONG US': 2 to 3 p.m.; teens are invited to play "Among Us," the popular online game where players try to prep their spaceship for take-off, while completing missions and uncovering an imposter bent on destruction; online-only program. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 28

'HISTORY SMASHERS: THE MAYFLOWER' VIRTUAL BOOK TALK: 11 a.m. to noon; Zoom meeting hosted by the Atlantic City Library for ages 8 to 12; talk about the book "History Smashers: The Mayflower" by Kate Messner; participants will receive a free copy of the book to be discussed when they register. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Friday, Nov. 20

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 18; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Nov. 22

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Nov. 23

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Friday, Nov. 20

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Nov. 21

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Monday, Nov. 23

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness; learn how to be a public policy advocate; Marc Hurvitz, VP NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, NAMINJ board member and certified Advocacy teacher will speak; registration required. 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIACM.org.

Thursday, Nov. 26

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

'COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS': virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; hosted by the Ocean County Library; open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; participants will receive emailed documents on which they can note their favorite memories and sources of support; question-answer discussion follows program; free. www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

Religion

Tuesday, Nov. 24

ECUMENICAL COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERIVCE: 7 p.m., Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City; also live online at OCTabernacle.org; hymns, recitation of the Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation and words from memb3ers of clergy of various local churches; bring a donation of nonperishable food item for the local food pantry. 

