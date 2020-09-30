Community calendar

RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA's Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MELTING POT CAFé: FALL TRADITIONS VIDEO EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn about other cultures here in America; will be talking about Fall Traditions around the world; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.