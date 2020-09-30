 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Thursday, Oct. 1

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

LENNOX WARNER EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA's Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MELTING POT CAFé: FALL TRADITIONS VIDEO EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn about other cultures here in America; will be talking about Fall Traditions around the world; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.

'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 29; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; location given at registration; East Lynne Theater Company actors read stories by famous American authors; backyard in Cape May, $5 minimum donation, reservations required. 609-884-5898.

TALK 'N TEA PROGRAM: 1 to 2 p.m.; Talk 'n Tea on the Art of Depression Glass; Antoinette L. Braca of Sea Isle City, museum board member and glass collector, will discuss the unique qualities of Depression Glass; Endicott Reardon Family Museum, 3036 South Shore Road, Seaville, $10 donation, reservations requested. 609-624-3311.

Friday, Oct. 2

GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; offering 4 lunch and 8 dinner Authentic German meals each day; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Oct. 3 

PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 p.m.; Facebook live event of original plays; performed works by playwrights Tom Chin, James A. Landau, Heidi Mae, Sondra Mandel, and Phylis Merion Shanken. 609-350-6310.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; step into the autumn season and embrace your green thumb; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust survivors; $5 non-members; reservations due by Sept. 29. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY COMMISSION MEETING: 4 to 6 p.m.; the Cumberland County Library Commission will hold their monthly commission meeting; Commission members will meet in person and the public are invited to attend via Microsoft TEAMS due to COVID restrictions. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - 'ELECTION 2020: MAKE YOUR VOTE COUNT': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by JFS Atlantic; educate yourself about voting in a pandemic; informative session with local attorney, Elaine Tobolsky, on how to make certain your vote is counted; reservations required by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Oct. 8

AUTHOR TALK WITH GEORGE INGRAM AND JIM PLOUSIS: 7 to 8 p.m.; authors James Plousis and George Ingram will discuss "Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side of Crime"; book was awarded second-best non-fiction by the Public Safety Writers Association in a National Competition; event will be held via Zoom Webinar. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY - ITALIAN RESEARCH: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how to find records that your family has here in the States to get you back to your roots overseas; class will explore U.S. and Italian resources; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

RUTGERS ONLINE CLIMATE ACTION CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m.; Rutgers Online event held using Cisco Webex Events; novelist Kim Stanley Robinson will read from and discuss his new novel, "The Ministry for the Future," which presents a fundamentally hopeful vision of a near-future world striving to overcome the climate crisis; panel following reading. 848-932-6744 or eoas.rutgers.edu/ksr2020.

VIRTUAL FAMILY FITNESS: ZUMBA: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-0230.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Oct. 1

HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.

For kids

Thursday, Oct. 1

DR. WACKY SCIENCE SHOW: daily through September; virtual program hosted by Vineland Public Library; families are invited to a virtual science show featuring Magic Mr. Nick as Dr. Wacky throughout the month of September; kids will learn about centrifugal force, polymers, scientific method, air flow, lab safety, electricity, fire and solutions. 856-794-4244.

SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library's website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 3

ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM - SKRIBBL.IO: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic City Free Public Library invites teenagers to play Skribbl.io, a fun online drawing and guessing game; meet up on Zoom and share the link to the game room. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 17; The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is Atlantic City Library's volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, Oct. 5

TODDLER TIME: FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; online video presented by New Day Family Success Center and Atlantic Prevention Resources; open to all families in Atlantic County; video will teach and reinforce life skills that have future impact on the ability to resist substance abuse. 609-652-0230.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.

Saturday, Oct. 17

CHILDREN'S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Oct. 17: "The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America's Presidents," book was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

 

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 1

JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Thursday, Oct. 1

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Oct. 2

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Oct. 4

SJ BREAST CANCER COALITION COIN DROP: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; support the South Jersey Breast Cancer Coalition; donations received from the coin drop will go towards the SJBCC's ongoing effort to fight cancer on multiple fronts via advocacy, service, and education; The Wash at Galloway, 110 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, donation only. 609-418-3849 or TheWashAtGalloway.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Monday, Oct. 19

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Health, fitness

Thursday, Oct. 1

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Oct. 3

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; Hafetz' Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; online seminar; free, reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

BUENA AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Buena Vista Township will be hosting an annual blood drive; Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or RedCrossBlood.org.

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom; online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Body in Balance, hosted by Hafetz and Associates' Amanda Reese; free. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

GALLOWAY AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Thursday, Oct. 8

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; Hafetz and Associate's Carolyn Dellaratto will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; held via Zoom; reservations required. 609-732-0606 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more; reservations due by Oct. 2. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Thursday, Oct. 1

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

 

Thursday, Oct. 1

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News