Community calendar

HOLOCAUST PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Professor Steven Carr "Presents America, the Holocaust, and the Hollywood Studio System Before 1948"; Zoom presentation; Temple Beth Shalom Brigantine via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

PUBLIC SPEAKING: 6 to 9 p.m.; participants will learn how to strengthen their public speaking skills, including techniques to ease frayed nerves and methods designed to improve delivery; register online with course code PDEV-151; attendees will also learn how to make an impression and best communicate in a group setting with confidence; register online. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.

'RELATIVES AS GRANDPARENTS' FLOWER PLANTING TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 1 to 2 p.m.; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event on March 2; hosted by the New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Friday, March 12

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.