Events
Friday, Sept. 18
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit explores the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; free-form, three-dimensional figures in wood, clay, glass, metal and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
JOURNEY: TALI MARGOLIN EXHIBIT: Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 11; visual arts exhibit; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SUP YOGA: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.; enjoy nature and yoga on the bay; Brigantine Boat Ramp, 5th St. South and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $32, pre-registration required. 856-254-2577 or WithLoveYogaNJ.com.
ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Sept. 19
ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; over 40 local artists; sponsored by Underground shop; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; rain date Sept. 20. 609-652-5200 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by The Charity League of Atlantic County; rain date Sept. 26; new and used items; proceeds benefit local charities; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point;wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. charityleagueac.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles and books; via Zoom. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOCK INTERVIEW ON GOOGLE MEET: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live session of a mock interview; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Fundraisers
Friday, Sept. 18
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and beef are $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies are $17 each; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
VIRTUAL CONCERT GALA: social media event presented Schultz-Hill Foundation; tribute video by the Texas Tenors performing the song “Rise;” to view visit schultz-hill.org, the Foundation’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/M3QOSlTx8WE.
For kids
Saturday, Sept. 19
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 1; craft kits are intended for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required); Longport Public Library, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 19, Oct. 17; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Sept. 19: “How to Write a Story”; Oct. 17: “The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents”; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Monday, Sept. 21
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, Sept. 19
THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
Monday, Sept. 21
CELLO MUSIC LECTURE WITH BRENDA LEONARD: 7 to 8 p.m.; Bay Atlantic Symphony cellist Brenda Leonard will discuss the history of the cello and perform solo cello works composed during each of the six centuries the instrument has been in existence; held remotely via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
