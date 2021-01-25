 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Tuesday, Jan. 26

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; those interested will need a Google email account to access Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

'LOVE YOUR LIBRARY' SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of "Love Your Library," with just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: HARD COVER BOOK PENDANT: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 30; create a mini hard cover book pendant; pick up at Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

GENEALOGY - NEWSPAPERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; learn how newspaper stories like marriages, obituaries, and newsworthy stories can help you learn and understand your family's past; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'SUCCESSFUL INTERVIEWING' VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - 'JOYFUL JANUARY': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on exploring creative ways to learn new things and travel the world; reservations due by Jan. 19. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

'CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS': 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; Syd Krochmalny is an Argentina-born artist and writer whose interest in the avant-garde, experimental art traditions, and the relationship between art, philosophy and civic engagement has fueled his global Visual Arts career; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Thursday, Jan. 28

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett, reading a speech by Ida B. Wells titled "Lynching, Our National Crime"; Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion; topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; $5 non-members, free members; registration due by Jan. 19. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Friday, Jan. 29

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Jan. 30

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

MLK DAY OF SERVICE: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual MLK Day of Service-STEAM Crystal Take & Make Event; open to all families in Atlantic County; stop by New Day Family Success Center Jan. 26, Jan. 28 to pick up supplies before event; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Monday, Feb. 1

MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program, led by instructor Amy Perez; parents will be supported in developing mindfulness practices for their families; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRINGS FOR ADULTS: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; create your own shrink art earrings; Atlantic City Free Public Library will provide these free kits, while supplies last, for adults to take with them and make at home; kits can be picked up through the library's Curbside Pickup Service. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Village by the Shore; join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own indoor container garden; free for Village/JCC members and holocaust survivors, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, registration requested. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or RedCrossBlood.org.

'TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

Thursday, Feb. 4

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SUPER BOWL TAKE & MAKE CRAFT EVENT: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event Jan. 28 and Feb. 2; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 for NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.

Saturday, Feb. 20

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 20

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

Dining out

Saturday, Jan. 30

HOLY TRINITY DRIVE THRU WINTER FEAST: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30, noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 31; Greek foods such as gyros, chicken shish-kabob, cheese pies, baklava and more; curbside pick up only; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township; advance orders requested. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityFestival.com.

 

Fundraisers

Saturday, Feb. 20

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.  

Thursday, Feb. 25

REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

 

For kids

Tuesday, Jan. 26

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 3 to 5; librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Jan. 28

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 6 months to 3 years old. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Jan. 30

PULLED STRING ART PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; pick up a kit at Atlantic City Free Public Library, then join on Zoom; teens are invited to create unique art using strings and paint; limited number of kits available; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

TODDLER TIME: GROUNDHOG DAY: 3 to 4 p.m.; supplies will be available to be picked up Jan. 26 or Jan. 28 at the center for those who registered for the event; Jean Rose from Southern Jersey Perinatal Cooperative (SNJPC) will teach about the ages and stages questionnaire; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Feb. 4

TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609 345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

  

Groups

Tuesday, Jan. 26

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; join the Atlantic City Free Public Library as they celebrate diversity and inclusion through our "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club"; for adults ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Jan. 28

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for January, "City of Margins" by William Boyle; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL COVID-19 GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Samaritan's Center for Grief Support is hosting a virtual support group for 2021; guidance and support to those who lost someone they love due to the coronavirus pandemic; free, pre-registration required. 856-596-8550 or SamaritanNJ.org.

Friday, Jan. 29

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Jan. 31

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Feb. 1

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Friday, Feb. 5

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Feb. 8

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 15

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Jan. 27

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Jan. 28

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Jan. 29

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 3

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the past 10 months. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Music

Thursday, Jan. 28

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Thursday, Feb. 4

SETH KIBEL KLEZMER: AMERICAN MUSIC AND JEWS OF AMERICAN JAZZ: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 18; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine, presents Seth Kibel, an artist who specializes in Jewish music, both as lecturer and as a musician; pre-registration required by the day before each event. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Religion

Wednesday, Feb. 3

INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine presents another Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Sunday, Feb. 7

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News