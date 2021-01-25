Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, Jan. 26
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; those interested will need a Google email account to access Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
'LOVE YOUR LIBRARY' SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of "Love Your Library," with just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: HARD COVER BOOK PENDANT: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 30; create a mini hard cover book pendant; pick up at Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
GENEALOGY - NEWSPAPERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; learn how newspaper stories like marriages, obituaries, and newsworthy stories can help you learn and understand your family's past; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'SUCCESSFUL INTERVIEWING' VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - 'JOYFUL JANUARY': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on exploring creative ways to learn new things and travel the world; reservations due by Jan. 19. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
'CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS': 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; Syd Krochmalny is an Argentina-born artist and writer whose interest in the avant-garde, experimental art traditions, and the relationship between art, philosophy and civic engagement has fueled his global Visual Arts career; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Thursday, Jan. 28
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett, reading a speech by Ida B. Wells titled "Lynching, Our National Crime"; Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion; topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; $5 non-members, free members; registration due by Jan. 19. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Jan. 29
VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT: 5 to 6 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Jan. 30
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MLK DAY OF SERVICE: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual MLK Day of Service-STEAM Crystal Take & Make Event; open to all families in Atlantic County; stop by New Day Family Success Center Jan. 26, Jan. 28 to pick up supplies before event; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Monday, Feb. 1
MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program, led by instructor Amy Perez; parents will be supported in developing mindfulness practices for their families; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRINGS FOR ADULTS: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; create your own shrink art earrings; Atlantic City Free Public Library will provide these free kits, while supplies last, for adults to take with them and make at home; kits can be picked up through the library's Curbside Pickup Service. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Village by the Shore; join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own indoor container garden; free for Village/JCC members and holocaust survivors, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, registration requested. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or RedCrossBlood.org.
'TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Thursday, Feb. 4
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SUPER BOWL TAKE & MAKE CRAFT EVENT: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event Jan. 28 and Feb. 2; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 for NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
Saturday, Feb. 20
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 20
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
Dining out
Saturday, Jan. 30
HOLY TRINITY DRIVE THRU WINTER FEAST: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30, noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 31; Greek foods such as gyros, chicken shish-kabob, cheese pies, baklava and more; curbside pick up only; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township; advance orders requested. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityFestival.com.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Feb. 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Jan. 26
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 3 to 5; librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Jan. 28
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 6 months to 3 years old. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Jan. 30
PULLED STRING ART PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; pick up a kit at Atlantic City Free Public Library, then join on Zoom; teens are invited to create unique art using strings and paint; limited number of kits available; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TODDLER TIME: GROUNDHOG DAY: 3 to 4 p.m.; supplies will be available to be picked up Jan. 26 or Jan. 28 at the center for those who registered for the event; Jean Rose from Southern Jersey Perinatal Cooperative (SNJPC) will teach about the ages and stages questionnaire; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Feb. 4
TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609 345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Tuesday, Jan. 26
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; join the Atlantic City Free Public Library as they celebrate diversity and inclusion through our "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club"; for adults ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Jan. 28
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for January, "City of Margins" by William Boyle; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL COVID-19 GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Samaritan's Center for Grief Support is hosting a virtual support group for 2021; guidance and support to those who lost someone they love due to the coronavirus pandemic; free, pre-registration required. 856-596-8550 or SamaritanNJ.org.
Friday, Jan. 29
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Jan. 31
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 1
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Friday, Feb. 5
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 8
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 15
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Jan. 27
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Jan. 28
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Jan. 29
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the past 10 months. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Music
Thursday, Jan. 28
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Thursday, Feb. 4
SETH KIBEL KLEZMER: AMERICAN MUSIC AND JEWS OF AMERICAN JAZZ: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 18; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine, presents Seth Kibel, an artist who specializes in Jewish music, both as lecturer and as a musician; pre-registration required by the day before each event. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Religion
Wednesday, Feb. 3
INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine presents another Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Sunday, Feb. 7
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.