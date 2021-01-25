Community calendar

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 6 months to 3 years old. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Jan. 30

PULLED STRING ART PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; pick up a kit at Atlantic City Free Public Library, then join on Zoom; teens are invited to create unique art using strings and paint; limited number of kits available; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.