Sunday, Aug. 9

28TH ANNUAL ‘VIRTUAL’ SPRING SENSATION: auction closes Aug. 20; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic’s Virtual Spring Sensation fundraiser and silent auction; visit online auction page to bid on auction prizes. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.

OPEN-AIR THEATER OF MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; with magicians Al and Sue Belmont; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.

Monday, Aug. 10

ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS (VIRTUAL): daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library’s website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; virtual meeting to discuss “If You Want to Make God Laugh” by Bianca Marais; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will be distributing food as part of the CFAP Food Distribution Program; produce, dairy and pork or chicken will be distributed; distributed on a first come basis; no income requirements; masks and social distancing required; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-686-0418 or StMarysPleasantville.org.

MAHJONGG AT BETH EL: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in July and August; play safe at 6 feet apart, precautions taken to sanitize area; bagged lunches are served along with snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.

PHOTO SHOP BASICS: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; watch this prerecorded video that will walk through the basic controls and features that can help get you started editing images; program will be made available via a link in this description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 10:30 a.m. to noon; presented by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; attendees must supply their own paper towels and have access to a computer and printer; open to all levels of experience; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members; $5 for non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Monday, Aug. 10

STREET HOCKEY SIGN UPS: register through Aug. 11; games begin Aug. 12; open to kids ages 4 to 6 in Hamilton Township and surrounding areas; learn the basics of Street Hockey and play games; courts on Leipzig Avenue in Mays Landing; $45. 609-705-3087 or MaysLandingSports.com.

ART JOURNAL EXTRAVAGANZA: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; prerecorded program presented by Penelope Cake; kids will make an art journal using a notebook, watercolors, markers, a glue stick, photos, colored pens and pencils, magazines, keepsakes from school or friends, and white glue; optional supplies include stickers, hole punches, needle and embroidery thread, fabric scraps, picture postcards, ribbons, and small beads. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TODDLER TIME: FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; Atlantic Prevention Resources puppet show designed to teach and reinforce life skills that show to have future impact in the ability to resist substance abuse. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269.

VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

VIRTUAL TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to perform at a Virtual Coffeehouse; video record yourself reading a poem, singing a song, playing an instrument, or showing off any talent you have; library staff will edit all the videos together and then the public can watch it together live on Zoom; videos must be received by Aug. 5. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.

Monday, Aug. 17

SUMMER SOCCER CAMP AT ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17-21; co-ed soccer camp for kids entering the 1st-8th grades; camp will be led by Prestige Soccer Training and offers differentiated age and skill levels; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.

Thursday, Oct. 1

JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Monday, Aug. 10

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; donate blood and help save a life; make an appointment; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. dgenter@acseht.org.

Sunday, Aug. 9

‘SINATRA’ — THE MUSICAL: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; outdoor concert performance by Tony Sands; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $35. 609-494-1241 or LBIFoundation.org.

