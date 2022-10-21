Community calendar

Events

Friday, Oct. 21

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 21, 28, Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 28, Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

EQUITY IN ACTION - MAXIMIZING THE 'FOUR C'S': 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Stockton Women’s Leadership Council (SWLC), Meet AC and National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC) will host workshops and panels to discuss issues impacting Hispanic stakeholders; 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-4469 or stockton.edu.

GHOST WALK 2022: 5:30 to 8:30 a.m.; 22nd Annual Ghost Walk, with new stops and stories; 6001 Main St., Hamilton Township; $15. 609-909-0272 or eventbrite.com.

HALLOWEEN PARADE & DANCE PARTY: 7 to 9 p.m.; parade includes live music, strolling entertainers, floats, local organizations; Dance Party to follow at Excursion Park; parade will begin at 44th and Landis Avenue. 609-263-0050.

MUMMENSCHANZ '50 YEARS' PERFORMANCE: 7:30 to 11 p.m.; Mummenschanz's anniversary production, "50 Years"; performing sketches from their repertoire; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $31.50. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

WILDWOOD RV SHOW: noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23; features top-brand recreational vehicles from New Jersey’s largest RV dealers; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; $12. 856-228-0090 or njfallrvshow.com.

Saturday, Oct. 22

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400 - 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

HARVEST WEEKEND PERFORMANCES: 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 23; performances by SPQR Stage Company showcasing the original works of local playwrights Heidi Mae, of Ventnor, and North Cape May’s Susan Tischler; Studio;space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $10. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF OCEAN CITY'S 'HOWL-O-WEEN' PARADE: 2 to 5 p.m.; dress yourself and your dog in Halloween costumes for the Howl-O-Ween Parade; proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 840 E. Sixth St., Ocean City. 609-398-9500 or ocnj.us/DogDay.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29; sit back, and enjoy an afternoon movie in the air conditioning room; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

UPPER TOWNSHIP APPLEFEST: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; John Wesley Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Ocean View (Greenfield).

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 24

DROP IN TECH WORKSHOP: WINDOWS AND ANDROID: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

FUN WITH FONDANT: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Melinda Devonshire, self-taught baker, will teach beginners how to form shapes and decorations with fondant; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

For kids

Friday, Oct. 21

HALLOWEEN PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 3 to 12; treats, games and prizes; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 22

NOT-SO-SCARY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for all ages; costumes and Halloween fun; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31; songs, stories, and fun; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN BOARD GAME AND PIZZA AFTERNOONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays in October; for kids and teens ages 10 and older; pizza included; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 24

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Golf

Saturday, Oct. 22

BRUCE JACKSON-KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT: 1 to 5:30 p.m.; four person scramble format; prizes; proceeds benefit local student scholarships; McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-576-6812 or EventBrite.com.

Groups

Friday, Oct. 21

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, Oct. 22

AARP - THE PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER MEETING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; opportunity for all people 50 and older to gather information and become active in the community; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville.

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December 31; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 23

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Friday, Oct. 21

MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT PRESENTATION: 1 to 3 p.m.; OCNJ Aarp Chapter 1062 presents Colleen Bingham, CMC Department of Aging, who will discuss Medicare Open Enrollment opportunities; Ocean City Free Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. kdwyer3@comcast.net.

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, Oct. 24

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 31, Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Music

Saturday, Oct. 22

BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY CONCERT: 3 to 4 p.m.; kick off Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 40th anniversary season; features international violinist Stefan Jackiw; Guaracini Performing Arts Center, 3322 College Drive, Vineland. 609-449-8873 or bayatlanticsymphony.org.

Religion Saturday, Oct. 22 SHABBAT MORNING STUDY AT BETH ISRAEL: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays; join Rabbi Michael Feshbach for Shabbat Morning Study; Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600.