Community calendar

Wednesday, May 4

CELEBRATE ATLANTIC CAPE ART SHOW: exhibited through May 27; showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in ACCC continuing education classes; Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library (D building), Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. kaikens@atlantic.edu.

CREATIVE HANDS BASICS: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 18; creative art class run by the JCC; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-822-1167 or NFLibrary.org.

STAR WARS DAY: ‘MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU’: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; for all ages; make a set of Yoda ears or Princess Leia buns and craft a glow stick; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 5

ADULT CRAFT—’DID YOU HEAR THE BUZZZ?’: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for adults; make a beehive to enhance your home; materials provided; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: MORNING REFRESH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Friday, May 6

NATURE CENTER EXHBIT: 4 to 6 p.m.; opening reception; Woodcarver Bruce Beiber, painter Annette Patton and nature artist Meghan Kolk will display their works for the month of May; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.

Saturday, May 7

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7, June 4, 25; “Boat America” is the safe boating class that New Jersey law requires for all operators of power boats to complete to obtain a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

BOY SCOUTS SHOWCASE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; meet scout units, participate in activities and see demonstrations; archery, fishing demo, camping, pinewood derby car racing, and more; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

MAKERS SPACE SEWING FOR TEENS AND ADULTS: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; learn how to sew by hand and machine; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SPRING FESTIVAL: noon to 6 p.m.; Absecon Lighthouse will be partnering with the Inlet Community Partners to present a Spring Festival; live music, vendors, workshops, yoga, sound bath, meditation, drum circle, mindful kids’ corner, and awareness alley; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.

VINELAND HISTORICAL SOCIETY TEA PARTY: 1 to 3 p.m.; sample some sweets and sip tea from a vintage tea-cup; come dressed to impress by wearing a tea party hat, pearls, bow-ties, etc.; Vineland Historical Society, 108 S. Seventh St., Vineland; $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 856-691-1111.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, May 9

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 10

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 11

BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Bingo Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

SHARING AND CARING SERIES: ‘OVERCOMING CHALLENGES’: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; virtual event; discover strategies to initiate, create and change your reality rather than simply reacting and surviving challenges. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, May 12

CASA FOR CHILDREN VOLUNTEER INFORMATION SESSION: 10 a.m. May 12, 18; information sessions for those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer; April 5, May 3: virtual events; CASA for Children, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-601-7800.

Friday, May 13

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Monday, May 16

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TRIVIA NIGHTS: 6 to 8 p.m.; enjoy a fun night out with puzzling questions on a variety of topics; no specific knowledge required; Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 17

GREATER HAMMONTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INSTALLATION AND AWARDS BANQUET: 5:30 to 7 p.m. cocktails/hors d’oeuvres, dinner and awards to follow; Pinelands Golf Club, 887 Mays Landing Road, Hammonton; tickets required. 609-561-9080.

Saturday, May 21

‘PAIR-A-DICE IN OCEAN CITY’: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21, 22; metal detecting seeded hunts; kids hunt Saturday morning; sign up online or at the Music Pier Saturday morning; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. 732-276-8251 or ECRDA.org.

Monday, May 23

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5 p.m.; Windows Computers and Android Smartphones; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 25

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Monday, June 6

HAMMONTON COMMUNITY GARDEN AND GREEN COMMITTEE MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Mondays through September, July 5; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

Sunday, July 10

GILDA’S CLUB DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival; food trucks, vendors, outdoor fun; all are welcome to paddle in the races, no experience necessary; Lake Lenape Park W., 6303 Old Harding Highway, Hamilton. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.

Fundraisers</&h1>

Saturday, May 21

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids</&h1>

Wednesday, May 4

CREATIVE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; DIY make and take crafts with all supplies provided; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MOTHER’S DAY TAKE & MAKE CRAFT GIVEAWAY: daily through May 7; for ages 12 and younger; invited to pick up a Mother’s Day Take and Make Craft in the Children’s Department; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 4, 11, 18; for ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May 25; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes for children 2 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

YOUTH CO-ED RUGBY JERSEY SHORE SHARKS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. through May 20; co-ed youth non-contact rugby for girls and boys; Glenn By The Bay, 636 S. New York Road, Absecon. 609-652-6363 or JerseyShoreRugby.com.

Thursday, May 5

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 12; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; children and their grownups will be ready for the day after this late morning story hour filled with great books, songs, and play; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BABY/TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 5, 12, 19; for ages 3 and younger and their caregivers; Baby/Toddler Story Time; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (AFTERSCHOOL): 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through May 26; weekly D&D meet-up for students 10 to 14 years old; making characters, teaching them how to play, and taking them through a pre-made campaign; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Saturday, May 7

MOTHER’S DAY CARD WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; make a customized Mother’s Day card; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

YOUTH FISHING DERBY: 9 a.m. to noon; 17th annual free youth fishing derby “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” hosted by Friends of Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge; for ages 5 to 12; kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; Patriot Lake, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-1665.

Monday, May 9

BOOK GNOMES: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.; monthly book club for middle graders; first book is “A Boy Called Bat”; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

PRE-K CLUB AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through May 9; for ages 1½ to 5; interactive story hour, which includes a grab and go craft; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 10

FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 8 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Erin, Kody, Fritz, and Frieda, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 31; for ages 2 to 5 accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5; enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and movement while building language and literacy skills; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 11

TEEN CLUB & GAMES: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Teen Club meeting, followed by games; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, May 14

SATURDAY STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through May 28; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Golf</&h1>

Tuesday, May 10

OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon to 8 p.m.; foursome golf outing; golf and fellowship to support the parish food pantry; The Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Middle Township; $820. 609-685-6907 or OLOTAGOLF.com.

Groups</&h1>

Wednesday, May 4

‘REEDS’ READS,’ MAY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderators Diane Wade and Jennifer Gensemer; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-0100 or ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, May 5

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

EHT BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for adults; May read “Anxious People” by Fredrick Backman; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Monday, May 9

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 11

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIP BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 11, June 22; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 12

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, May 14

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Tuesday, May 17

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

Thursday, May 19

LGBTQIA+ MEETUP GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through July 21; monthly LGBTQIA+ social group meeting; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Saturday, May 21

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon May 21, 28; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 24

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 26

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Health, fitness</&h1>

Wednesday, May 4

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Nurse’s Roundtable: “Hello Summer: Are You Prepared?” Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 5

CINCO DE MAYO COVID-19 MYTH BUSTER PRESENTATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Volunteers in Medicine presents a free Town Hall to discuss COVID-19 in the community; food, goodie bags; First Baptist Church of Whitesboro, 8 W. Main St., Whitesboro-Burleigh. 609-463-2846.

‘CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS’ ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

‘THE GOOD TIME DIET’ SERIES: 10 to 11 a.m. first Thursdays through June; Dr. Craig Rothman, Internal Medicine Specialist, will be lecturing on “The Good Time Diet,” a weight-loss program he developed to achieve success without the use of drugs or specialty foods; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, May 6

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, May 8

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, May 9

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Wednesday, May 11

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, May 14

MINDFULNESS SESSIONS: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 28; learn about mindfulness meditation; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Monday, May 16

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, May 17

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, May 18

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Music</&h1>

Wednesday, May 4

VINTAGE JAZZ BAND: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Vintage Jazz Band performs its “From Ragtime to Swingtime” show; Ocean City Free Public Library, Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City; free. 609-399-2434.

Thursday, May 5

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion</&h1>

Wednesday, May 11

‘SHARING AND CARING SERIES: THE RULES WE LIVE BY’ VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:15 p.m.; the Rothenberg Center for Family Life at Jewish Family Service and the South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors will present a free innovative virtual program “Sharing & Caring Series: The Rules We Live By”; explores the Commandments. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

