Community calendar

HOLIDAY COUPONING 101: HOW TO GET THE BEST DEAL VIDEO: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; virtual “Holiday Couponing 101: How to Get the Best Deal” video. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DINNER AND A MOVIE: ‘RUSSELL CROWE IS UNHINGED’: 5 p.m.; full course, kosher meal and movie on the JCC’s big screen; masks required, temperature checks; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by November 19 and include its special memory. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Dining out

Thursday, Nov. 26