Community calendar
Community calendar

Groups

Tuesday, Feb. 2

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4; hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Feb. 3

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES: 1 to 6 p.m.; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; 1 to 6 p.m.; VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; all donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift car via email; appointments preferred. 800-733-2767 or RedCross Blood.org.

Thursday, Feb. 4

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township; all donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift car via email; appointments preferred. 800-733-2767 or RedCross Blood.org.

Events

Tuesday, Feb. 2

‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’ SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of “Love Your Library,” using just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett, reading a speech by Ida B. Wells titled “Lynching, Our National Crime”; Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRINGS FOR ADULTS: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; Atlantic City Free Public Library will provide these free kits, while supplies last, for adults to take with them and make at home; kits can be picked up through the library’s Curbside Pickup Service. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Village by the Shore; join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own indoor container garden; free for Village/JCC members and holocaust survivors, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Fundraisers

Monday, Feb. 8

STONE HARBOR MUSEUM DINNER FUNDRAISER: 5 to 9 p.m.; SAX Restaurant at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor; all proceeds donated to museum; sales of limited vintage Shelter Haven T-shirts also donated to museum; for reservations, call 609-368-0100.

For kids

Tuesday, Feb. 2

ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; for ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

MINDFUL MEET-UP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; program will be made available via a link; AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about caring for yourself and loved ones during the past 10 months. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.

Music

Thursday, Feb. 4

SETH KIBEL KLEZMER: AMERICAN MUSIC AND JEWS OF AMERICAN JAZZ: 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 18; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine, presents Seth Kibel, an artist who specializes in Jewish music, both as lecturer and as a musician; pre-registration required by the day before each event. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Religion

Wednesday, Feb. 3

INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Sunday, Feb. 7

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

