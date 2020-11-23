Community calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 25

KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 28

'HISTORY SMASHERS: THE MAYFLOWER' VIRTUAL BOOK TALK: 11 a.m. to noon; Zoom meeting hosted by the Atlantic City Library for ages 8 to 12; talk about the book "History Smashers: The Mayflower" by Kate Messner; participants will receive a free copy of the book to be discussed when they register. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.