Community calendar

TRUNK OR TREAT AT ATLANTIC CAPE: 5 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Cape Community College will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat; Atlantic Cape Community College, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; free. Atlantic.edu.

Monday, Nov. 1

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

ATLANTIC CAPE OPEN HOUSE: 5 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Cape welcomes you to attend an upcoming Open House sessions; Atlantic Cape Community College, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. 609-343-5009 or Atlantic.edu.

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 3 to 4 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center emergency preparedness event; learn how to keep your family safe during an emergency; free, open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.