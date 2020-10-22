Community calendar

Events
Friday, Oct. 23
ADA TRILLO EXHIBIT: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; presentation is online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin, illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
MASK-'QUERADE' WEEKEND: noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 23, 24; fun-filled fall weekend at Lazy Eye Distillery; Lazy Eye Distillery, 1328 Harding Highway, Richland, $10. LazyEyeDistillery.com.
AMERICAN FLAG SKY PAINT NIGHT: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; supplies and instruction included; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $30. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT ON GOOGLE MEET: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; provide input on what the community needs. 609-652-0230 or DewFay-FSC.org.
GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; lunch and dinner specials; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
THE DARK ART SHOW: 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; styles ranging from Dark Surrealism to New Contemporary Art; popup art show at 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. Facebook.com/ArtClubHammonton.
Saturday, Oct. 24
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, "Dracula"; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO VIRTUAL 'BOO AT THE ZOO': daily through Oct. 31; photo costume contest, virtual scavenger hunt, and more; something new will be posted every day from October 24 to Halloween; see details online for costume contest registration. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
HALLOWEEN TRICKS AND TREATS WITH BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE: 6 to 8 p.m.; walk through the property grounds and view Halloween animatronics, special effects and creepy decorations; costumes encouraged; wrapped sweet treats; visit with some of Beacon's adoptable dogs; 382 Route 9, Cape May; donations welcome. Facebook.com/BeaconAnimalRescue.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: THE ROARING TWENTIES: 1 to 2 p.m.; program will be presented via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY DEVIL PAINT NIGHT: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; supplies and instruction included; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $35. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.
MONSTER BASH: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; sponsored by Underground, one of the stores at Historic Smithville; vendors, music, Zombie walk; rain date Oct. 31; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
'POE BY CANDLELIGHT': 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; ELTC actors read their favorite stories by Edgar Allan Poe; yard behind West Cape May Fire Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May; $12, free ages 12 and younger, advance purchase required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, Oct. 25
JEFF BOYER'S BIG BUBBLE BONANZA HALLOWEEN HOUSE PARTY: 4 to 5 p.m.; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Dr., Toms River, $15. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
WITCHES DAY OUT: 2 to 6 p.m.; wear a witch's hat and enter the hat contest; sales, discounts; food and drink specials; rain date Nov. 1; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIY CANDY APPLE EVENT: 2 to 3 p.m.; create a candied apple; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual Family-Friendly Bingo hosted by Longport Public Library; multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 17; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
TRICK OR TREAT AND BINGO: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, 29; come to the center and do a trick and receive a treat; costumes encouraged; pick up your Bingo Card; New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE ARTIST'S CORNER: DECOUPAGE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; online program hosted by JFS Atlantic; explore your inner creativity with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker; you will need any of the following materials: decorative greeting cards, wrapping paper, wallpaper or material scraps, pictures, and scissors; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club." 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
JCC OCTOBER MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; mahjong and card games with a delicious spread; all players and skill levels are welcome; temperatures taken, masks required; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $25 guests up to one week before; $25 members, $30 guests after one week before. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - EDUCATORS: ENGAGING STUDENTS IN THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; teachers will have the opportunity to discuss virtual and in-person education challenges with colleagues, explore the social, emotional and cognitive impact of learning, and discover tools to navigate work and family responsibilities. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the documentary, "13th," on how the Thirteenth Amendment reframed American history; watch the documentary, available on Netflix, ahead of the planned discussion. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, Oct. 29
ADA TRILLO: IF WALKS COULD SPEAK - PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in conjunction with the exhibition Ada Trillo: If Walls Could Speak, the Noyes Museum is hosting an online panel discussion. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PRESENTATION: 3 to 4 p.m.; Cumberland County Library will host a free virtual program via Zoom, "Remembering the Ladies: From Patriots in Petticoats to Presidential Candidates"; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, free. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL TOUR: BLACK LIVES MATTER EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual tour with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. 609-350-6662 or Stockton.Zoom.us.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: ALLAN WEXLER AND VIRGIL MARTI: 6 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; event is part of "Wheaton Conversations," a virtual series highlighting select artists with ties to WheatonArts; join Allan and Virgil online as they discuss their experiences exploring the use of glass to express their ideas; free. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
For kids
Friday, Oct. 23
SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library's website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup; for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 30; for ages 6-12; visit the Atlantic City Free Public Library each week to pick up craft and STEM kits; video will also be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook and YouTube pages each week showing how to complete the project; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
TEEN VIRTUAL BOOK TALK: 'THE VOTING BOOTH': 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a teen virtual book talk; club will discuss "The Voting Booth" by award-winning author Brandy Colbert; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Monday, Nov. 2
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Groups
Friday, Oct. 23
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 27
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 5
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Nov. 6
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Monday, Nov. 16
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, Oct. 23
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
A DAY OF HEALING: noon to 3 p.m.; Bridge Counseling Wellness, 507 Route 9 S., Suite C, Marmora. 609-840-6034 or BridgeServices.org.
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Monday, Oct. 26
NAMI EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; addresses ABLE account program; learn how your loved one can maintain a bank account up to 100K that will not jeopardize his/her SSI or SSD presented by Hinkle, Fingles, Prior, & Fischer, PC; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; Hafetz and Associate's Ellen Cosgrove will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; reservations requested. 609-732-0602 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Oct. 29
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Thursday, Oct. 29
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!