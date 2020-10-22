Community calendar

TEEN VIRTUAL BOOK TALK: 'THE VOTING BOOTH': 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a teen virtual book talk; club will discuss "The Voting Booth" by award-winning author Brandy Colbert; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2