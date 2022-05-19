 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community calendar

Events

CASA FOR CHILDREN VOLUNTEER INFORMATION SESSION: 10 a.m.; information sessions for those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer; CASA for Children, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-601-7800.

CELEBRATE ATLANTIC CAPE ART SHOW: exhibited through May 27; showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in ACCC continuing education classes; Atlantic Cape Art Gallery, William J. Spangler Library (D building), Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. kaikens@atlantic.edu.

CREATIVE HANDS BASICS: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 18; creative art class run by the JCC; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-822-1167 or NFLibrary.org.

THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: ‘EVENING RETREAT’: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event presented by the The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul; topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 19

CIVIL WAR PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presentation on General Lee’s 1862 and 1863 northern invasions; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 U.S. 9, Middle Township. 609-636-2551 or cmccwrt.com.

Saturday, May 21

‘ALICE IN WONDERLAND’ PERFORMANCES: 1 to 1:30 p.m., 5 to 5:30 p.m. May 21, 1 to 1:30 p.m. May 22; presented by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

ART SHOW: ‘THE JOURNEY OF DRESSLER SMITH’: noon to 4 p.m.; Dressler Smith is a painter, author, pastel colorist, and stained window designer; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FLOOD MAPS LECTURE: 3 to 4 p.m., Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GREEN FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; eco-friendly event for a day outside with more than 50 vendors/exhibitors, sustainable food sales, demos, recycling, kids’ activities, live performances; Oakcrest High School, 1824 Doctor Dennis Forman Drive, Hamilton. townshipofhamilton.com.

LEGION AUXILIARY VENDOR EVENT: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-618-1250.

MISS TRI-CITY PAGEANT: 6 to 9 p.m.; Miss Tri-City will crown a new winner; The Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; $15. 856-332-6045 or TheLandisTheater.com.

‘NEW JERSEY’S LOST PINEY CULTURE’ PRESENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m.; presented by the Tuckerton Historical Society; author William J. Lewis will speak on his latest book “New Jersey’s Lost Piney Culture”; 211 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 609-618-3089.

‘PAIR-A-DICE IN OCEAN CITY’: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21, 22; metal detecting seeded hunts; kids hunt Saturday morning; sign up online or at the Music Pier Saturday morning; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. 732-276-8251 or ECRDA.org.

SPRING FESTIVAL: noon to 6 p.m.; Absecon Lighthouse will be partnering with the Inlet Community Partners to present a Spring Festival; live music, vendors, workshops, yoga, sound bath, meditation, drum circle, mindful kids’ corner, and awareness alley; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.

SPRING SHOREBIRD AND HORSESHOE CRAB FESTIVAL: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; special programs and hands-on conservation-based activities at Stone Harbor Point, on the Delaware Bayshore, and at the Institute; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor; $15 to $25. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, May 23

ATLANTIC COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m.; topic will be “Early Shell Fishing on Lakes Bay”; light refreshments; Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point; free.

‘BRING A FRIEND, MAKE A FRIEND’: 1 to 2 p.m.; for adults; break your isolation and meet new friends; each meeting will feature a new topic; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; get help with Windows Computers and Android Smartphones; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 24

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SPRING BOUQUETS WITH RAINFLORIST: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; create seasonal floral bouquets; 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

WRITING SALON: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 31; weekly writing group that focuses on a different prompt each week; participants are invited to both write a short piece, and bring a short piece related to the prompt; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 25

CAPE MAY STAGE PRESENTS ‘DOUBLE PLAY’: 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through June 26; featuring back-to-back one act baseball-themed plays; Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May; $45. 609-770-8311 or capemaystage.showare.com.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

DIY ADULT CRAFT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults; DIY projects to make and take each month; materials provided; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

‘RUBBING ELBOWS WITH DAVID SPATZ’: 7 to 9 p.m.; join Wildwood’s own Emmy Award-winning TV & radio host David Spatz as he takes us backstage for celebrity interviews and candid moments; Beth Judah Temple, Pacific Avenue and Spencer Avenue, Wildwood; $10. 609-522-7541 or BethJudahTemple.org.

Thursday, June 2

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Saturday, June 4

BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4, 25; “Boat America” is the safe boating class that New Jersey law requires for all operators of power boats to complete to obtain a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60, pre-registration required. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

Monday, June 6

GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

HAMMONTON COMMUNITY GARDEN AND GREEN COMMITTEE MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Mondays through September, July 5; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

Friday, June 10

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Sunday, July 10

GILDA’S CLUB DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival; food trucks, vendors, outdoor fun; all are welcome to paddle in the races, no experience necessary; Lake Lenape Park W., 6303 Old Harding Highway, Hamilton. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, May 19

COCKTAILS BY THE BEACH: 6 to 9 p.m.; benefiting Cancer Support Community New Jersey; open bar and buffet included; inside of Ma’Kai Restaurant at Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $95. 609-926-2699 or gcsj.gnosishosting.net.

Saturday, May 21

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Wednesday, May 18

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; showing of “Sing 2” (rated PG) with snacks and refreshments; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May 25; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes for children 2 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

TEEN CHESS & BOARD GAMES: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; play chess or other board games; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 19

BABY/TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 3 and younger and their caregivers; Baby/Toddler Story Time; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (AFTERSCHOOL): 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through May 26; weekly D&D meet-up for students 10 to 14 years old; making characters, teaching them how to play, and taking them through a pre-made campaign; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Saturday, May 21

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, May 23

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 24

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 31; for ages 2 to 5 accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TEEN MARSHMALLOW MANIA: 6 to 8 p.m.; for teens; compete to make the most magnificent marshmallow creation; winner will be voted on by the group and receive a Wawa gift card; materials provided; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 25

TEEN ‘SKIP THE REHEARSAL’ IMPROV PROGRAM: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; ages 13 to 18 are invited to a Teen Improv Program; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, May 28

SATURDAY STORY STOP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; quick stories, songs and take-home activity; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Golf

Thursday, May 19

9TH ANNUAL JFS & JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 1 to 6 p.m.; afternoon of golf, contests, online auction, prizes, food and more; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 Saint Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $225 per golfer. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Groups

Wednesday, May 18

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CHAT: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; for adults; join fellow book lovers for lively and engaging discussions; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 19

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

COFFEE KLATCH: HYBRID: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties “Coffee Klatch: Hybrid Virtual Program”; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; evening book club features a great read and great company; May’s read is “In An Instant” by Suzanne Redfearn; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LGBTQIA+ MEETUP GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through July 21; monthly LGBTQIA+ social group meeting; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Saturday, May 21

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon May 21, 28; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, May 23

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through May 23; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 24

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, May 25

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, May 26

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Thursday, June 2

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Wednesday, June 8

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 11

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Tuesday, June 21

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

Wednesday, June 22

VIP BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, May 18

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 19

‘CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS’ ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, May 20

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, May 22

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, May 23

EVENING YOGA WITH CANDICE: 7 to 8 p.m.; presented by the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; yoga class held via Zoom. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, May 28

MINDFULNESS SESSIONS: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through May 28; learn about mindfulness meditation; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 2

‘THE GOOD TIME DIET’ SERIES: 10 to 11 a.m. first Thursdays through June; Dr. Craig Rothman, Internal Medicine Specialist, will be lecturing on “The Good Time Diet,” a weight-loss program he developed to achieve success without the use of drugs or specialty foods; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 7

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, June 8

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 13

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Monday, June 20

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Bus trips

Saturday, June 11

TRIP TO DELAWARE PARK AND CASINO: bus trip to Delaware Park & Casino to watch a live simulcast of The Belmont Stakes; four-hour open bar with drinks, burgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken and ribs, and more; bus departs from Brigantine and Absecon area and will leave after the last race; $95. 609-703-5418.

Wednesday, June 15

TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: game at 1:05 p.m.; bus departs Brigantine and Absecon area; cost includes bus, assorted refreshments, and bus driver gratuity; $75. 609-703-5418.

