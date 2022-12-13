 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community calendar

Events

Tuesday, Dec. 13

CYBER TUESDAY: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for adults; learn in-depth how to use a computer; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DANCE SOCIETY: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; couples and singles, line dancing, social dancing, dance mixers; Fire Co. #1 Hall, Bethel Road, Somers Point; $10. 609-408-3619.

FEATURE FILM NIGHT: ‘AMSTERDAM’: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; showing of “Amsterdam”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. avalonfreelibrary.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR VETERANS: 10 to 11 a.m.; Supportive Services for Veterans and Families will be available at the library; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

DAILY LIFE IN ANCIENT EGYPT — PRESENTED BY SHERIN MOTAWEA: 6 to 7 p.m.; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township; registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

HOLIDAY SOCIAL: 4 to 6 p.m.; afternoon of holiday fun; dance and sing-along to seasonal music by the live band, Even Betta; refreshments, door prizes; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; reservations due by Dec. 9. 609-287-8872 or jfsatlantic.org.

JIGSAW PUZZLE SWAP: 10 a.m. to noon; take a puzzle, leave a puzzle; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

For kids

Tuesday, Dec. 13

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for ages 6 to 36 months; songs and stories designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES — GALLOWAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs Erin, Kody, Fritz and Frieda, who love sharing stories with kids; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or Atlanticlibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES — HAMILTON: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Erin, Kody, Fritz, and Frieda, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PAJAMA STORY NIGHT WITH GRANDFATHER JOE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; put on your PJs and join for an evening of festive tales, a sing-along featuring Grandfather Joe and treats; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; interactive story hour includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

DIY KIDS CRAFT NIGHT: ORNAMENTS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; turn ordinary round ornaments into tree decorations; materials are provided; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2254 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, Dec. 13

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for survivors of physical, sexual and/or emotional childhood abuse or neglect; meeting is online with an option to participate in person first and third Tuesdays at the Family Support Organization, 950 Tilton Road, Suite #108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

GALLOWAY WRITING GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; anyone with an interest in writing can meet with other members of the community and discuss the craft of writing; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through December; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays through December; virtual meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns by the Intensive Family Support Services Program/The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHANJ.org.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, Dec. 13

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Wednesday, Dec. 14

WATERVIEW SINGERS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 6 to 7 p.m.; songs and carols by the Barnegat-based Waterview Singers; Long Beach Island Library, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

