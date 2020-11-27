Community calendar

Events
Sunday, Nov. 29
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag capemaychristmascelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayStrong.org/Christmas2020.
ARTISTS SUNDAY: noon to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 5; featuring the prints and original art of Kathleen Arleth — fabric art, shabby chic crafted signs and additional gift items; 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. GreatBayArtGallery.com.
Monday, Nov. 30
ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
ANIMAL POSITION YOGA VIDEO: 5 to 6 p.m.; presented by New Day family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; held online; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
ART & CULTURE SERIES: GALLERY TOUR & FILM: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 3; live gallery tour; limited to 20 attendees; bagel brunch and showing of documentary “The Forgotten Refugees”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $5 members, $10 guests, advance registration required. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
‘SITTING FOR CIVIL RIGHTS: REMEMBERING ROSA PARKS’: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program via Zoom on the 65th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ iconic bus ride; American Historical Theater will lead the program; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
For kids
Tuesday, Dec. 1
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, Nov. 29
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Nov. 30
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 9
‘COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS’: virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; free. theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
