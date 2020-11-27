 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Sunday, Nov. 29

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag capemaychristmascelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayStrong.org/Christmas2020.

ARTISTS SUNDAY: noon to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 5; featuring the prints and original art of Kathleen Arleth — fabric art, shabby chic crafted signs and additional gift items; 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. GreatBayArtGallery.com.

Monday, Nov. 30

ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

ANIMAL POSITION YOGA VIDEO: 5 to 6 p.m.; presented by New Day family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; held online; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

ART & CULTURE SERIES: GALLERY TOUR & FILM: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 3; live gallery tour; limited to 20 attendees; bagel brunch and showing of documentary “The Forgotten Refugees”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $5 members, $10 guests, advance registration required. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

‘SITTING FOR CIVIL RIGHTS: REMEMBERING ROSA PARKS’: 7 to 8 p.m.; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold a virtual program via Zoom on the 65th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ iconic bus ride; American Historical Theater will lead the program; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

For kids

Tuesday, Dec. 1

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Groups

Sunday, Nov. 29

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Nov. 30

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Dec. 9

‘COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS’: virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; free. theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News