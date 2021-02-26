 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Events

Events

Sunday, Feb. 28

‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links Inc.; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘SOMERS POINT 20/20’ VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; Somers Point Arts Commission presents works by 13 professional and amateur photographers depicting local people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

Monday, March 1

MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program, led by instructor Amy Perez; parents will be supported in developing mindfulness practices for their families; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Dining out

Sunday, March 7

BLINI 2021: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; take out only; including three large blini pancakes, with meat and cheese and all the compliments, lox, pickled herring and dessert; Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, $15. 856-696-1579.

Groups

Sunday, Feb. 28

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link to join email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, March 1

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.

Tuesday, March 2

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, for college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, March 2

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, March 3

3RD ANNUAL ANGELIC HEALTH CONFERENCE: 8:30 a.m. to noon; held via Zoom; for social workers, case managers, licensed nursing home administrators, or certified assisted living administrators; free, registration required. 609-515-4182 or Angelic.Health.

Religion

Wednesday, March 3

INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; presented by Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Sunday, March 7

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom; by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403.

or SeaShul.org.

