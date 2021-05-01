Community calendar

Tuesday, May 4

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.

Wednesday, May 5

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; “Choosing a New Doctor & COVID-19 Update”; learn how to conduct research for a new doctor, what to look for and if you should hold an interview. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, May 13

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second, third and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.