Community calendar

Events

Monday, Oct. 17

ACUA'S RECYCLED ART CONTEST: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 29; make recycled art and enter to win; Atlantic County residents of all ages can get creative and make artwork from (clean) trash or recycling. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: through Dec. 31; books, audio and visual items for sale; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6 to 8 p.m., Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon. 609-646-3000.

SPOOKY HALLOWEEN JARS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in October; open to all; guess how many treats are in the counting jars; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

COMFORT COOKING LIGHT & DELICIOUS: FALL HARVEST: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual program by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; learn to cook your favorite fall harvest recipes. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

CYBER TUESDAY: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for adults; learn in-depth how to use a computer; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DANCE SOCIETY: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; couples and singles, line dancing, social dancing, dance mixers; Fire Co. #1 Hall, Bethel Road, Somers Point; $10. 609-408-3619.

DRONE DEMONSTRATION & LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; certified commercial drone pilot Michael Palumbo will demonstrate a drone and 45-inch curve high resolution screen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

'THE WRIGHT STUFF - FIRST IN FLIGHT': 10:30 a.m. to noon; programs are for school groups and home-schooled kids only; tickets are free but must be reserved; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4607 or Stockton.UniversityTickets.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

INTERNATIONAL WINE & BEER EXPO: 6:30 p.m.; 13th Annual International Wine & Beer Expo presented by the Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce; features wine from WineWorks, beer and ale from Kramer Beverage, imported cheese from Bagliani’s Market, olive oil samples and chocolates from Tales of the Olive, Italian pastries from Mannino’s Cannoli Express, gourmet buffet catered by Annata Wine Bar; Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; $65. EventBrite.com or info@hammontonnj.us.

POSITIVITY PROJECT: EVENING RETREAT: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Positivity Project: Evening Retreat Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

For kids

Monday, Oct. 17

DIY STEM ZIPLINE CRAFT GRAB AND GO KIT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October; for ages 6-12; pick up a craft-to-go gift bag; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

HALLOWEEN CANDY COUNTING CONTEST: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 26; for ages 12 and younger; guess the number of candies in the jar and win the jar; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KIDS CRAFTS TO GO: FLYING WITCH CRAFT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October; for ages 5 and older; take home a Flying Witch craft kit while supplies last; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SPOOKTACULAR CANDY CONTEST: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October; for ages 3 and older; guess the number of spooky candies in our container; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

TRICK-OR-TREATS COUNTING JAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for ages 6 to 36 months; songs and stories designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES - HAMILTON: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Erin, Kody, Fritz, and Frieda, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; for ages 2 to 5, accompanied by an adult; look for Miss Beth on the 14th Street side; bring a towel or blanket; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; interactive story hour includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

BILINGUAL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; fun picture books, presented in English and Spanish; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SALEM WITCH TRIALS: ROLE PLAYING GAME: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 12 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Monday, Oct. 17

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 19; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for survivors of physical, sexual and/or emotional childhood abuse or neglect; meeting is online with an option to participate in person first and third Tuesdays at the Family Support Organization, 950 Tilton Road, Suite #108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WOMEN OF COLOR DISCUSSION GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; online networking, discussion, and wellness group for women of color. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOOK CHAT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21; for adults; join fellow book lovers for lively and engaging discussions; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, Oct. 17

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; light refreshments; all attendees must be accompanied by a caregiver/family member; place for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31, Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays through December; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FREE MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m.; for those ages 60 and older; in-person Medicare education seminar; Hafetz & Associates, 609 New Road, Linwood; free. 609-732-0606.

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Bus trips Tuesday, Nov. 29 BUS TRIP TO LONGWOOD GARDENS: 11 a.m. departure from Somers Point Target Center; trip to see "A Longwood Gardens Christmas"; 4 p.m. leave Longwood Gardens; $85, includes entry ticket, bus and driver tip. 609-927-4147 or 267-882-8355 or 609-214-6967.