Community calendar

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRINGS FOR ADULTS: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; create your own shrink art earrings; Atlantic City Free Public Library will provide these free kits, while supplies last, for adults to take with them and make at home; kits can be picked up through the library's Curbside Pickup Service. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PIZZA IN A MUG EVENT: 5 to 6 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, The King's Speech, starring Colin Firth as England's King George VI. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: A VISIT WITH LANGSTON HUGHES: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom program hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; actor and historian Keith Henley from American Historical Theatre will portray Hughes; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.LibGuides.com/OnlinePrograms.