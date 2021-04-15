Community calendar

Saturday, April 17

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: April 17, 19, 30; families are invited to visit the library to pick up “Take and Make” crafts to make at home; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

Tuesday, April 20

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM — SKRIBBL.IO: 6 p.m.; for ages 13 through 18; play Skribbl.io, a fun online drawing and guessing game; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856) 453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.