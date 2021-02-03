Community calendar

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for February, “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 15

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Feb. 17