Community calendar

Events
Friday, Dec. 11
BETH ISRAEL CHANUKAH PROGRAMS AND WARM WINTER DRIVE: Beth Israel is collecting new mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and socks for those in need, items may be dropped off at Beth Israel; through Dec. 17, Chanukah events nightly; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, free. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FALL BFA EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; visual arts seniors in the Bachelor of Fine Art degree program will display their artwork; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL RESILIENCY TRAINING: noon to 1:30 p.m.; virtual workshop, “How to Best Support Youth in a Virtual Environment,” led by education specialists Dr. Lori Desautels and Michael McKnight; workshops are sponsored by O.C.E.A.N., Inc Community Action Partnership and co-hosted by Cape Assist. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
‘LE PETITE’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through December, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Dec. 12
ARMY/NAVY FOOTBALL GAME: 2 p.m.; food and drink specials; opportunity to apply for membership in this international charitable organization; Atlantic City Moose Lodge 216, 3900 West End Ave., Atlantic City. 609-645-3511.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DICKENS FEST: 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 1 p.m. Dec. 13; outdoor musical adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; free admission and parking; casts include theater company actors, children from the community. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; magical talking tree, Christmas train ride; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Sunday, Dec. 13
‘U IS FOR URIAL’ WITH STEPHANIE SEGAL MILLER: 1 to 3 p.m.; Stephanie Segal Miller will be hosting an in-person book signing; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round; presented by Longport Public Library; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SNOWMAN WREATH TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center; presented by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite holiday recipes and the memories they invoke; virtual program hosted by JFS Atlantic; reservations due by Dec. 10. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — CREATING YOUR BEST YEAR EVER: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion exploring creative ways to make and keep achievable New Year’s resolutions for healthier and happier living in 2021; reservations due by Dec. 14. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Dec. 17
DIY SHOWER STEAMERS & HAND SCRUB VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or newday-fsc.org.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: BETH LIPMAN & ERICA ROSENFELD: part of “Wheaton Conversations,” a new virtual series highlighting select and diverse artists with ties to WheatonArts; interview with glass artists Erica Rosenfeld and Beth Lipman, who have over 40 years of combined experience as makers; free registration. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Sunday, Dec. 20
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 4 p.m. Dec. 20, “Nutcracker”; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, “Carmen”; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, “Romeo and Juliet”; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
For kids
Saturday, Dec. 12
‘LLAMA-O-RAMA!’: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; online belated National Llama Day celebration; llama craft, snacks; kits available for pick up at the library; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, Dec. 14
TODDLER TIME: PAJAMA PARTY & STORY TIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 a.m.; Holiday Virtual Story Time with the Cumberland County Library; listen to a holiday story presented by Miss Stephanie. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Groups
Friday, Dec. 11
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 18; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Dec. 13
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Dec. 14
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: ‘FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER’: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; free event open to anyone who has read the month’s discussion title; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
‘BLACK STORIES MATTER’: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 16; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Dec. 17
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for December, “The Shell Game” by Sara Paretsky; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; program is moderated by Village Membership Director Tina Serota; registration required by Dec. 14. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Dec. 18
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Dec. 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Friday, Dec. 11
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Dec. 12
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Music
Saturday, Dec. 12
‘A VIRTUALLY CELTIC CHRISTMAS’: 7 to 9 p.m.; virtual event presented by Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts; filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, “A Virtually Celtic Christmas” features the Irish Concert Orchestra, two choirs, guests singers and musicians from Ireland and the voice of Irish tenor, Michael Londra; $25-$50. 732-255-0500 or grunincenter.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
MUSIC DAY AT MAIN LIBRARY: 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF BEETHOVEN’S BIRTHDAY: Saturdays through Dec. 26; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Sunday, Dec. 13
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
