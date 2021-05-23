Community calendar

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; view a different movie each month and discuss via Zoom meeting; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Thursday, May 27

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, “The Glass Ocean” by Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; discussion of “The Lion of Mars” by Jennifer Holm, via Zoom; hosted by Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, May 24

‘LEARN ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION‘: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about the many services offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Carolyn Quinn, Director of Community Engagement and Wellness Programs, will speak; held via Zoom. 609-442-3806 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, May 25