Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Sunday, May 23

AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST: Through May 29; the Avalon Historical Society is accepting entries for the annual photo contest; entries must be dropped off during this time or mailed and received by May 29; judging will be held the first week of June. AvalonHistoryCenter.org.

COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; “Cumberland Pastoral”; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.

EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

RIDDLESBROOD TOURING THEATER COMPANY: 1 p.m. May 23; “Harken—A Game of Phones,” an original fantasy adventure by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; variety of vendors with fantasy and adventure themed art, artistry and collectibles will add to the weekend festivities; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 856-701-2968 or riddlesbrood.com/harken.

Monday, May 24

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through June 28; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

COUPLES FINANCIAL WORKSHOP: 4 to 5 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

‘SAND GRAPHICS’ AUTHOR TALK & SLIDE SHOW: 6 to 7 p.m.; photographer Stu Friedman will be discussing his book “Sand Graphics” and showing his photographs; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 25

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

‘FINDING PEACE IN CHAOTIC TIMES’: 6 to 7 p.m.; motivational speaker Constance Hallinan Lagan will help you understand the process of moving safely and securely through chaos; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, May 26

50/50 RAFFLE: 6 p.m. May 26 drawing; hosted by St. Vincent de Paul Regional School; fundraiser benefiting the school; 50/50 cash raffle and the winner will receive 50% of the amount received; to purchase tickets, contact svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com or call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565.

For kids

Tuesday, May 25

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 6 to 7 p.m.; teens ages 13 to 18 can join for online games; meet up on Zoom and then play games from Jackbox; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Golf

Thursday, May 27

8TH ANNUAL JFS AND JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; fun day of golf, contests, prizes and more; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per golfer. 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Groups

Sunday, May 23

MEDITATION—ONLINE: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, May 24

‘GOT STRESS?’—ONLINE: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, May 25

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered online by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP—ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, May 26

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; held via Zoom; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; featured book “Black Buck;” as we celebrate diversity and inclusion through our Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club; for ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; view a different movie each month and discuss via Zoom meeting; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Thursday, May 27

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, “The Glass Ocean” by Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; discussion of “The Lion of Mars” by Jennifer Holm, via Zoom; hosted by Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, May 24

‘LEARN ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION‘: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; learn about the many services offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Carolyn Quinn, Director of Community Engagement and Wellness Programs, will speak; held via Zoom. 609-442-3806 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, May 25

EMPLOYMENT/WELLNESS/RECOVERY SUPPORT: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. May 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.

Religion

Sunday, May 23

‘THE JEWS OF MOSUL’: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Dr. Arthur Goldschmidt and Omar Mohammed will present “MosulEye — The Jews of Mosul”; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom of Brigantine. 609-266-0403 or seashul.org.

Wednesday, May 26

‘THE QUAKERS AS STANDARD BEARERS’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Bob Holden will tell us about the relationship between the Quakers and the Jews; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Sunday, June 6

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom of Brigantine. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

Contact: 609-272-7295

ldrake@pressofac.com

Breaking News