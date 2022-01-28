Community calendar

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: Thursdays, Feb. 3 through March 17; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith, Who Jesus is, why He came and had to die; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity, you don’t need to know anything about the Bible; free dinner included with each session; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.