Events
Friday, Sept. 4
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; Hak Vogrin is an illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; works in wood, clay, glass, metal and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
JOURNEY: TALI MARGOLIN: Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 11; Tali Margolin is a visual artist working in acrylic, oil and mixed-media; this exhibition features Journey, a series of works from actual journeys of self-discovery; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: through Saturday; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; with magicians Al and Sue Belmont; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
ROSIES, POSIES & PEARLS EXHIBITION: Sept. 4 through 7; Ocean Galleries of Stone Harbor presents interactive exhibition by Autumn de Forest: masks required at all times in the gallery; Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, registration requested. 609-368-7777 or OceanGalleries.com.
Saturday, Sept. 5
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: AMERICAN WOMEN IN WORLD WAR I: 1 to 2 p.m.; Zoom presentation; hosted by Avalon Library; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Sept. 7
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8, 2021; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey — a story of ships, settlements, suffrage, and society; many pieces on exhibit were owned by the family, including portraits, fine china, and silverware, as well as artifacts such as a ledger book and handwritten letters; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
FAMILY FITNESS SCAVENGER HUNT: 5 to 6 p.m.; come to the center and get to know a little about each other and some of the center’s workers, while you participate in an indoor/outdoor fitness event; wear a mask and keep socially distant; rain date Sept. 15; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for September: “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kende; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; virtual event to help you prepare for the next hurricane; open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; this meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP’S TOWN WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13; deadline for registration is Aug. 28; various locations in Stafford Township. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Sunday, Sept. 13
WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.
Golf
Wednesday, Sept. 9
INSPIRA HEALTH FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT: Inspira Health Foundation is hosting its annual Golf Tournament; cocktail reception will follow golfing activities; proceeds benefit Inspira Health Foundation; Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $350. 856-641-8290 or InspiraFoundation.org/Golf.
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Sept. 8
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; participants will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
OUTDOOR WEEKLY SHOFAR BLAST: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 15; Outdoor Weekly Shofar Blast at Beth Israel; outdoor weekly blast of the shofar on the synagogue lawn; in the case of rain, the shofar blast will be held the next night, on Wednesday, same time; Rabbi David M. Weis will be preceding each blast with a short teaching segment; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE DOCTOR DILEMMA: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Lori Cohen-Pasahow hosts a Q&A on staying healthy during the pandemic. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
