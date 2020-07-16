Events
Friday, July 17
EXHIBIT - 'GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT': on display through July 25; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
POPO FLANIGAN VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT: daily through July 31; view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Popo Flanigan; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
ART ON ASBURY GALLERY EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; theme "Summertime"; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; interactive learning activities focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.
EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; magicians Al and Sue Belmont perform; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; tips to capturing your life's adventures, history, ancestry and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Saturday, July 18
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; over 35 vendors for produce, baked goods, honey, specialty foods, dog treats, wine, beer, crafts and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
GENEALOGY FOR BEGINNERS: 2 p.m.; guest speaker Joseph Hunter; seating is limited to 25 people; Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society, 108 S. 7th St., Vineland, $10. 856-691-1111 or DiscoverVinelandHistory.org.
Monday, July 20
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 'A WOMAN IS NO MAN' (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 21
COOKING DEMONSTRATION BY STIR IT UP CATERING (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; join Chef Amy from Stir It Up Catering (Egg Harbor Township) as she prepares a meal for us virtually; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY 'HISTORIC SPOUT OFFS': 8 p.m. July 14 through 17; East Lynne Theater Company is presenting a reading of "Historic Spout Offs," letters to the editor in Cape May newspapers from 1860 — 1925, researched and compiled by Tom Byrn; virtual only on YouTube. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
'SHIPWRECKS, THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF MARITIME NEW JERSEY': 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture focused on the history of New Jersey shipwrecks with Stephen Nagiewicz, Professor with Stockton College; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite BBQ or BBQ accompaniment recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 22
AN EVENING WITH CAITLIN MULLEN: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Caitlin Mullen is the author of "Please See Us," a psychological thriller; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 24
LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.
Saturday, July 25
UNCORKEDCOMEDY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 7 to 11 p.m.; three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show starring NYC stand-up comedians Gino Bisconte and Sheba Mason, along with comedic host Sam Mushman; rain or shine; must be 21 or older; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $79. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Tuesday, July 28
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in our virtual Family-Friendly Bingo; free. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 29
AN EVENING WITH DAVID BALDACCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom webinar hosted by Avalon Free Library; David Baldacci is the New York Times Bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 30
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION GROUP (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; virtual meeting; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH PAUL OFFIT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Paul A. Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has written numerous books including "Do You Believe in Magic?", "Vitamins, Supplements, and all Things Natural: A Look Behind the Curtain"," Deadly Choices," "Pandora's Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong," and "Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren't Your Best Source of Health Information"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
AN EVENING WITH MARY KAY ANDREWS: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including "The Weekenders," "Beach Town," "Summer Rental," and her latest blockbuster, "Hello, Summer"; presented via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
'AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO': 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Ann Napolitano is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Dear Edward"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP'S TOWN WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13; deadline for registration is Aug. 28; various locations in Stafford Township. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Saturday, Sept. 26
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Sept. 26, "Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra"; 7 p.m. Oct. 24, "Dracula"; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
For kids
Tuesday, July 21
ONLINE BOOK DISCUSSION: 'UNSTOPPABLE': 3 to 4 p.m.; for ages 6 to 8; read and discuss the book "Unstoppable" by Adam Rex; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, July 22
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: JACKBOX: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to join for fun online games; meet up on Zoom and then play games from Jackbox. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Tuesday, July 28
ONLINE BOOK CLUB: 'THE NEW KID': 3 to 3:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 9 to 12; read and discuss the graphic novel "The New Kid" by author-illustrator Jerry Craft; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, July 29
ONLINE TEEN 'DEEPAK ART' PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join on Zoom and create an oil pastel masterpiece; watch a video from Deepak's Arts & Crafts and try to recreate it. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
ONLINE TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 'THEY BOTH DIE AT THE END': 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to read and discuss the book "They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
VIRTUAL TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to perform at a Virtual Coffeehouse; video record yourself reading a poem, singing a song, playing an instrument, or showing off any talent you have; library staff will edit all the videos together and then the public can watch it together live on Zoom; videos must be received by Aug. 5. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 20
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Monday, July 27
NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; meet Amy Dindak, Manager of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Atlantic and Cape May Counties; registration required. 609-517-4823.
Music
Saturday, July 18
ALBERT MUSIC HALL CONCERT: 5 to 9 p.m.; rain date July 19; outdoor concert presented by Pinelands Cultural Society; Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mill Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; free; light refreshments may be purchased' bring lawn chair and face covering; social distancing should be practiced. AlbertHall.org or Facebook.com/AlbertMusicHall.
Wednesday, July 22
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, July 23
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
