Community calendar

Events
Sunday, May 2
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘NOTHING MATTERS’: 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; local professional and amateur photographers; 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: through May 31; opening of a new photo art exhibit “Cumberland Pastoral”; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
BYA ACADEMY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL’: 2 and 4 p.m.; Byrne Plaza Ampitheatre, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $15. 856-266-4154 or BeYouArtsNJ.com.
Monday, May 3
DOWNSIZING YOUR HOME: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Mike Ivankovich, author, radio show host, and professional appraiser, provides tips and strategies; held via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800 ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
MOM’S CARE BAG PICK UP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; come to Inland to receive some self care supplies for women; pamper yourself at home with our kit and discover some products you never tried before; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or InlandFSC.org.
Dining out
Saturday, May 22
HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH SALE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Dept. Company 4, Oak and Main roads, Vineland; $10 for two sandwiches; drive up curbside delivery only; tickets available from any member or visit fire department Facebook page; portion of proceeds donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pear Giordano.
For kids
Tuesday, May 4
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program available via link AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Sunday, May 2
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link to join, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 3
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; for adults living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or NAMIac.org.
Religion
Sunday, May 2
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.