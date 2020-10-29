Community calendar

Tuesday, Nov. 3

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

KINSHIP CAREGIVER DISNEY KARAOKE NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Zoom Disney Karaoke session hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join for an informative session on creating your own indoor fall container garden; learn how to grow and care for house plants and herbs to beautify your home and enhance your cooking; free members, $5 non-members; reservations due by Oct. 29. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

For kids

Friday, Oct. 30

VIRTUAL MASQUERADE STORYTIME: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; for babies, toddlers and children up to age 5; hosted by the Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 31