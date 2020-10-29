Community calendar

 Skip to main content
Friday, Oct. 30

CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO VIRTUAL ‘BOO AT THE ZOO’: daily through Oct. 31; photo costume contest, virtual scavenger hunt, and more; see details online for costume contest registration. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

THE DARK ART SHOW: 1 to 8 p.m. through Nov. 1; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; popup art show at 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. Facebook.com/ArtClubHammonton.

Saturday, Oct. 31

HOWL-O-WEEN PET COSTUME PARADE & CONTEST: 10 a.m. registration, noon parade; join Beacon at the second annual HOWL-o-ween pet costume contest and parade at LeGates Farm; costume contest, prizes, fall-themed activities; adoptable pets on site; LeGates Farm Market, 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May, $10 per dog. 609-418-9011 or Facebook.com/BeaconAnimalRescue.

Monday, Nov. 2

‘STILL TRAVELING’: 2 to 3 p.m.; virtual traveling presentation hosted by Katz JCC. 609-335-9541.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

KINSHIP CAREGIVER DISNEY KARAOKE NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Zoom Disney Karaoke session hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join for an informative session on creating your own indoor fall container garden; learn how to grow and care for house plants and herbs to beautify your home and enhance your cooking; free members, $5 non-members; reservations due by Oct. 29. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

For kids

Friday, Oct. 30

VIRTUAL MASQUERADE STORYTIME: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; for babies, toddlers and children up to age 5; hosted by the Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 31

FREE KIDS’ ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Fundraisers

Friday, Oct. 30

HOCUS POCUS DRIVE-IN MOVIE FUNDRAISER: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30, 31; hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters; Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, $50. 609-573-5029 or BBBSDriveIn.org.

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; includes a packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Friday, Oct. 30

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Health, fitness

Friday, Oct. 30

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 31

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available; outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

