Community calendar

Wednesday, April 7

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Church By The Bay (Next to DENNY'S), 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-RED-CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org and enter enter sponsor code Church btb.

ART WORKSHOP - CONCERTINA GARDENS: 1 to 2 p.m.; with Paige Cunningham; create a multi-layered garden scene using a variety of mediums; basic materials will be supplied and available for pick up from the Avalon Free Public Library; space is limited. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

For kids

Tuesday, April 6

NJ STAGES FESTIVAL: 4 to 5 p.m.; New Jersey Theatre Alliance and Vineland Public Library present Pushcart Players’ ‘Tales from Around the World: Storytelling’ by Gerald Fierst; virtual event; part of the Alliance’s Stages Festival; designed for elementary school audiences; free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.