Community calendar

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for January, “City of Margins” by William Boyle; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL COVID-19 GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Samaritan’s Center for Grief Support is hosting a virtual support group for 2021; guidance and support to those who lost someone they love due to the coronavirus pandemic; free, pre-registration required. 856-596-8550 or SamaritanNJ.org.

Friday, Jan. 29

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Jan. 31