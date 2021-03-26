Community calendar

Events
Sunday, March 28
EASTER EGGSPRESS AT DIDONATO’S: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3, noon to 4 p.m. April 1, 2; custom built train rides; meet and greet and free photo op with the Easter Bunny, maze, egg hunt, free snacks, prizes and more; DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, $10.95 per person advance, free ages 1 and younger. 609-561-3040 or DiDonatoFunCenter.com/Easter-Eggspress.
Monday, March 29
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 30
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
Wednesday, March 31
‘BAD ART 101’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event held via Zoom by Cumberland County Library; presented by The Museum Of Bad Art (MOBA); celebrates art that will be seen in no other venue; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26106 or CCLNJ.org.
Dining out
Monday, March 29
ADULT SUPPER CLUB WITH KITCHEN WIZARDS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Kathy Wopler from Kitchen Wizards will be preparing lemon risotto and chicken Francaise; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, March 31
SNEAKER DRIVE FUNDRAISER: hosted by the Atlantic County American Legion Auxiliary Juniors; collecting used and unused sneakers; various locations, including American Legion Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing, and Cologne Fire House, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or acamericanlegionjrs@gmail.com.
For kids
Tuesday, March 30
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on Atlantic City Free Public Library Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, March 31
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Sunday, March 28
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 29
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 30
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 31
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; for adults 18 years of age and older; book club will discuss “The Shadow King” by Maaza Mengiste; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Sunday, April 4
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 a.m.; nondenominational service; Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and Boardwalk, Ocean City; free. 609-399-6111.