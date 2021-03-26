 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Sunday, March 28

EASTER EGGSPRESS AT DIDONATO’S: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3, noon to 4 p.m. April 1, 2; custom built train rides; meet and greet and free photo op with the Easter Bunny, maze, egg hunt, free snacks, prizes and more; DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, $10.95 per person advance, free ages 1 and younger. 609-561-3040 or DiDonatoFunCenter.com/Easter-Eggspress.

Monday, March 29

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 30

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.

Wednesday, March 31

‘BAD ART 101’: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event held via Zoom by Cumberland County Library; presented by The Museum Of Bad Art (MOBA); celebrates art that will be seen in no other venue; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26106 or CCLNJ.org.

Dining out

Monday, March 29

ADULT SUPPER CLUB WITH KITCHEN WIZARDS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Kathy Wopler from Kitchen Wizards will be preparing lemon risotto and chicken Francaise; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, March 31

SNEAKER DRIVE FUNDRAISER: hosted by the Atlantic County American Legion Auxiliary Juniors; collecting used and unused sneakers; various locations, including American Legion Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing, and Cologne Fire House, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or acamericanlegionjrs@gmail.com.

For kids

Tuesday, March 30

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on Atlantic City Free Public Library Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, March 31

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Sunday, March 28

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, March 29

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, March 30

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, March 31

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; for adults 18 years of age and older; book club will discuss “The Shadow King” by Maaza Mengiste; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Religion

Sunday, April 4

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 a.m.; nondenominational service; Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and Boardwalk, Ocean City; free. 609-399-6111.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News