Community calendar
Events

Monday, Nov. 16

‘COOKING YOUR WAY TO A HEALTHY HEART’ VIRTUAL LECTURE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; presented by Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu; registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m.; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.

GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; held via Zoom with Casey Zahn; presented by Avalon Library; learn how to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE ARTIST’S CORNER: FALL WREATHS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker; presented by JFS Atlantic; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust Survivors; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — CREATING NEW HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; with Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota; presented by JFS Atlantic. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Fundraisers

Friday, Nov. 20

COACH BAG RAFFLE: 7 p.m.; drawing hosted by the Absegami Marching Braves Parent Association; $10 per ticket. aliciamattsonrph@gmail.com.

‘REMARCABLE RAFFLE’ TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: 2 p.m. drawing; held via Facebook Live; prizes range in value from $500 to $2,000; $50 ticket price. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

Groups

Monday, Nov. 16

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB — ‘THE VANISHING HALF’: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual meeting to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE VIRTUAL GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays; Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group to share experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Religion

Tuesday, Nov. 17

JEWISH FILM SERIES: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 18, 19; films in Hebrew with English subtitles; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; limited to 25 participants; individual movie: $6 members, $10 guests; series: $30 members, $50 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Tags

