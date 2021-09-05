Community calendar

Events

Sunday, Sept. 5

ART ON ASBURY “MIXED MEDIA” SEPTEMBER SHOW: daily through Sept. 30; the Ocean City Fine Arts League is mixing up and going 2D in the September ”Mixed Media” themed Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery; pieces are for sale; Art On Asbury, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

AVALON LIBRARY AND HISTORY CENTER SCAVENGER HUNT: 9 a.m. daily through Set. 6; Family Scavenger Hunt throughout Avalon; pick up the clues at the Library, History Center, or website and capture your answers by taking a picture; participants will be entered for a drawing to win a basket of Avalon Library beach essentials. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 6

DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.