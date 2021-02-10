 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Thursday, Feb. 11

‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links Inc.; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett reading a speech by Ida B. Wells delivered at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

‘TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

ART WORKSHOP: MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; ‘Magic of Watercolor’ with Diane Hark; workshop is aimed at gaining confidence in the basic skills of creating works of art; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HEART WREATH TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 4 p.m.; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Friday, Feb. 12

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Assoc. in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

PRESIDENTS DAY WEEKEND IN SEA ISLE CITY: Feb. 12-15; shopping, dining specials offered at multiple locations. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; bring a laptop or pen/paper. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Saturday, Feb. 13

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

GENEALOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 1 to 2 p.m.; author, photographer and musician Kevin Woyce explores the romantic history of Valentine’s Day; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Sunday, Feb. 14

‘AN AFTERNOON OF ROMANCE & RENEWAL’: 1 to 5 p.m.; Absecon Lighthouse hosts its annual Wedding Vow Renewal event; couples are invited to take part in a mini vow renewal ceremony with a non-denominational minister in the Keeper’s Cottage; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $40 per couple for either an in person or virtual renewal. 609-449-1360.

VALENTINES AT THE VINEYARD: 5 to 7 p.m.; 5-course menu paired with wine selections; live music; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $100 per guest. 215-880-7277 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Feb. 11

‘FOOD IS LOVE, SHARE SOME LOVE’ WINTER FOOD DRIVE: daily through Feb. 28; donations collected through Feb. 28; multiple drop off sites in Ocean City; Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.

UNICO’S ‘TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT’ NIGHT: 4 to 10 p.m.; sponsored by the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO; effort to support local restaurants featuring Angelonis II Restaurant & Lounge, 2400 Artic Ave., Atlantic City; to order, call 609-344-7875 and mention order is part of UNICO’s event.

Music

Thursday, Feb. 11

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

For kids

Thursday, Feb. 11

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Feb. 13

KID’S EVENT: JACKIE ROBINSON: available for viewing online daily through Feb. 26; virtual presentation of Jackie Robinson from Bright Star Touring Theatre. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 11:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 16, 23; for ages 5 and younger; Zoom event hosted by the Vineland Public Library; stories, songs and other fun activities; registration requested. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 21

VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.

Groups

Thursday, Feb. 11

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays; peer-led group meeting virtually or by call-in to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or email bhuff@mhanj.org.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Feb. 14

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Feb. 15

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Feb. 18

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; program is moderated by JFS Village Membership Director Tina Serota and JCC Program Director Josh Cutler. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

WOMAN’S CLUB OF VINELAND BOOK DISCUSSION: 10 to 11 a.m.; held via Zoom; book to be discussed is written by a local businessman/author Rob Johnson called “Abandoned Not Broken.” 856-696-3944 or wcofvineland.webs.com.

Health, fitness

Thursday, Feb. 11

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Feb. 12

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening “guru”, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients; learn to eat comfort foods in a whole new way. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

FAMILY FITNESS CHAIR PILATES: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Thursday, Feb. 18

WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library and presented by Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, March 31

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.

Music

Thursday, Feb. 11

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Thursday, Feb. 18

SETH KIBEL KLEZMER: AMERICAN MUSIC AND JEWS OF AMERICAN JAZZ: 7 p.m.; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine, presents Seth Kibel, an artist who specializes in Jewish music, both as lecturer and as a musician; pre-registration required by the day before. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

