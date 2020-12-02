 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Thursday, Dec. 3

ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit Longport Public Library’s website to view artwork by this month’s featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

ART & CULTURE SERIES: GALLERY TOUR & FILM: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; live gallery tour; limited to 20 attendees; bagel brunch and showing of documentary “The Forgotten Refugees”; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $5 members, $10 guests, advance registration required. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY — FAMILY SEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; held via Zoom; learn how to find records for free, discover records that you didn’t know exist, and other tools that can enable your search; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HSHS SPIRIT OF MUSIC ‘SWEET SIXTEEN!’ HOLIDAY EVENT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual live stream event; $50, reservations required. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.

‘PREPARING FOR COLLEGE’: 3 to 4 p.m.; presented by Atlantic Cape Community College and hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FALL BFA EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 through 11; visual arts seniors in the Bachelor of Fine Art degree program will display their artwork; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: NORWOOD VIVIANO & DR. JENNIFER KITSON: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; connect with glass artist Norwood Viviano as he shares his artistic process and the evolution of his work; WheatonArts virtual event; free, registration required. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Dec. 3

HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Groups

Thursday, Dec. 3

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Dec. 4

WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 14

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

'BLACK STORIES MATTER': VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 16; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Monday, Dec. 21

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Thursday, Dec. 3

BLOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township; walk-ins welcome or register at redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code asburyumc or call 800-733-2767.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

‘COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS’: virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; hosted by the Ocean County Library; free and open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; participants will receive emailed documents on which they can note their favorite memories and sources of support; question-answer follows program. theoceancounty-library.org/events.

