Community calendar

WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: NORWOOD VIVIANO & DR. JENNIFER KITSON: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; connect with glass artist Norwood Viviano as he shares his artistic process and the evolution of his work; WheatonArts virtual event; free, registration required. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Dec. 3

HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Groups

Thursday, Dec. 3

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Dec. 4