Monday, Sept. 14

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; hosted by Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc.; puppy and beginner through advanced level classes; David C. Wood 4H Center, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township, $120 with proof of vaccines. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; honor the Jewish New Year by sharing Family Holiday Recipes, from soup to dessert; send your favorite recipe and its special memory to tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

WOUNDED WARRIOR WELCOMING PARADE: 5:30 p.m.; hosted by Longport American Legion Post 469; parade begins at Ventnor shopping plaza and proceeds down Dorset Avenue, onto Atlantic Avenue down to the Longport Town Hall; Downbeach Police, Fire and first responders will be in attendance. 609-645-3511.

Groups

Tuesday, Sept. 15

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Health, fitness

Monday, Sept. 14

CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; via Zoom; for ages 51 and older; preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Religion

Tuesday, Sept. 15

OUTDOOR SHOFAR BLAST: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; rain date Sept. 16; on the lawn at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield; preceded by a short teaching segment from Rabbi David M. Weis; all welcome. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

Music

Saturday, Sept. 19

THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required when social distancing not possible; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

