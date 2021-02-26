 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Monday, March 1

'CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS': 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

MINDFUL FAMILY NIGHT SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through March 8; Atlantic City Free Public Library online program, led by instructor Amy Perez; parents will be supported in developing mindfulness practices for their families; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, March 2

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; no meeting March 9, 30; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.

PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, March 3

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM/BRIGANTINE BOOK SALE: during regular library hours through March 20; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation's support of programming in your library branch; fill a bag (bring your own or purchase a reusable bag) for $1; Atlantic County Library, 201 15th St. South, Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon March 3, April 14, May 5, June 2; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.

Thursday, March 4

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'ENEMIES': 8 p.m. March 4 through 7; East Lynne Theater Company presents "Enemies," a one-act written by the married couple Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood; the play explores a "modern," nontraditional, non-monogamous marriage; free, donations welcome. tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube or EastLynneTheaterCompany.TicketLeap.com.

'LEGENDARY CREATURES OF CHINA' VIRTUAL ART WORKSHOP: 4 to 5:15 p.m.; Y.A.L.E School has partnered with The Penn Museum to invite students with disabilities across the Tri-State region to participate in a free virtual art workshop, "Legendary Creatures of China"; free. Primetime.BlueJeans.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; reservations due by March 1. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Saturday, March 6

FREE RABIES CLINICS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 10 a.m. to noon March 6 at Newtonville Vol. Fire Company, 1 to 3 p.m. March 6 at Richland Vol. Fire Company, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) at Collings Lakes Vol. Fire Company; safe social distancing and face coverings will be required; licenses are available at the clinic; various locations. 856-697-2100, ext. 1 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: AMERICAN WOMEN OF WORLD WAR II: 1 to 2 p.m.; women's contributions in World War I led to greatly expanded roles in World War II; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, March 8

KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 9

BIRDING LECTURE: AVALON SEA WATCH: 6 to 7 p.m.; a look at the past, present and future of seabird migration monitoring in New Jersey by Brett Ewald, the director of the Cape May Bird Observatory; held remotely via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 8 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold its next session of group obedience classes; puppy and beginner through advanced level classes; Pinelands K-9 Club, David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, South Egg Harbor/Hamilton Township; fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

FINANCIAL LITERACY TAXES VIDEO: 5 to 6 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; video will go over the basics of taxes, including some of the tax forms. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

IRISH COOKING DEMONSTRATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual event; welcome famous Irish Celebrity Chef Kevin Dundon (he's cooked for The Queen and an Irish and US President!) for a cooking demonstration. 888-222-7447 or ClubAlliance.AAA.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; film is available on Netflix; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, "The Chicago 7"; reservations due by March 2. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, March 11

GENEALOGY - IRISH RESEARCH: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom meeting; learn how to find records that your family has here in the States to get you back to your roots overseas; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HOLOCAUST PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Professor Steven Carr "Presents America, the Holocaust, and the Hollywood Studio System Before 1948"; Zoom presentation; Temple Beth Shalom Brigantine via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

PUBLIC SPEAKING: 6 to 9 p.m.; participants will learn how to strengthen their public speaking skills, including techniques to ease frayed nerves and methods designed to improve delivery; register online with course code PDEV-151; attendees will also learn how to make an impression and best communicate in a group setting with confidence; register online. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.

'RELATIVES AS GRANDPARENTS' FLOWER PLANTING TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 1 to 2 p.m.; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event on March 2; hosted by the New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Thursday, March 18

VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 20

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Dining out

Sunday, March 7

BLINI 2021: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.; take out only; including three large blini pancakes, with meat and cheese and all the compliments, lox, pickled herring and dessert; Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 2211 W. Landis Ave., Vineland, $15. 856-696-1579 or HolyTrinityVineland.org.    

Fundraisers

Saturday, March 20

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

 

For kids

Tuesday, March 2

ART AND JOURNALING FOR TWEENS: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through March 9; Zoom meeting led by instructor Amber McGuigan; calling all doodlers ages 11 to 13; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 3

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, March 4

TODDLER TIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; supplies will be available for pick up at the center for those who registered for the event March 2. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

 

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 21

VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.

  

Groups

Monday, March 1

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.

Tuesday, March 2

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS - ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Thursday, March 4

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, March 5

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, March 8

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Wednesday, March 10

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for March, "The Boys in the Cave" by Matt Gutman; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, March 15

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, March 17

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Tuesday, March 30

WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women's peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, March 2

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR - ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain "connected." 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, March 3

ANGELIC HEALTH HOLDS 3RD ANNUAL CONFERENCE: 8:30 a.m. to noon; held via Zoom; 3rd Annual Angelic Health Leading Healthcare Innovation Conference for social workers, case managers, licensed nursing home administrators, or certified assisted living administrators; free, registration required. 609-515-4182 or Angelic.Health.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on how you have been caring for yourself and loved ones during the pandemic; reservations due by Feb. 26. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, March 4

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, March 10

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - ROTHENBERG CENTER PRESENTS: COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your story on how the pandemic has impacted you; NJ YMCA State Alliance and the NJ Department of Health are collecting stories to memorialize the voices of residents and inform on recommendations for improving public health; limited to the first 10 participants; reservations due by March 10. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Wednesday, March 31

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.

Music

Thursday, March 4

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Wednesday, March 3

INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine presents another Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Sunday, March 7

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

Breaking News