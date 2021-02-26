Community calendar

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; film is available on Netflix; join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, "The Chicago 7"; reservations due by March 2. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, March 11

GENEALOGY - IRISH RESEARCH: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom meeting; learn how to find records that your family has here in the States to get you back to your roots overseas; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HOLOCAUST PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Professor Steven Carr "Presents America, the Holocaust, and the Hollywood Studio System Before 1948"; Zoom presentation; Temple Beth Shalom Brigantine via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

PUBLIC SPEAKING: 6 to 9 p.m.; participants will learn how to strengthen their public speaking skills, including techniques to ease frayed nerves and methods designed to improve delivery; register online with course code PDEV-151; attendees will also learn how to make an impression and best communicate in a group setting with confidence; register online. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.