Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, April 6
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit hosgted by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers depict local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GREAT DECISIONS WORLD DISCUSSION PROGRAM: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OSPREY PAINT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.; Blackdog Bar/Pine Bay Liquor, 1510 Route 539, Tuckerton, $35, advance registration required. 609-432-1191.
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RENTERS RIGHTS WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; with South Jersey Legal Services; open to all families living in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Village By the Shore; join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own early spring vegetable garden; free to Village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872.
Wednesday, April 7
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. RedCrossBlood.org and enter enter sponsor code Church btb.
ART WORKSHOP — CONCERTINA GARDENS: 1 to 2 p.m.; with Paige Cunningham; create a multi-layered garden scene using a variety of mediums; basic materials will be supplied and available for pick up from the Avalon Free Public Library; space is limited. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
For kids
Tuesday, April 6
NJ STAGES FESTIVAL: 4 to 5 p.m.; New Jersey Theatre Alliance and Vineland Public Library present Pushcart Players’ ‘Tales from Around the World: Storytelling’ by Gerald Fierst; virtual event; designed for elementary school audiences; free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050, or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Tuesday, April 6
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Monday, April 12
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Wednesday, April 14
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, April 6
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, April 7
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: ‘I’M VACCINATED. NOW WHAT?’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively and informative discussion to safely move out of isolation and back into the world. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, April 8
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.