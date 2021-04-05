 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Tuesday, April 6

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit hosgted by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers depict local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

GREAT DECISIONS WORLD DISCUSSION PROGRAM: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

OSPREY PAINT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.; Blackdog Bar/Pine Bay Liquor, 1510 Route 539, Tuckerton, $35, advance registration required. 609-432-1191.

PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RENTERS RIGHTS WORKSHOP: 5 to 6 p.m.; with South Jersey Legal Services; open to all families living in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Village By the Shore; join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own early spring vegetable garden; free to Village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872.

Wednesday, April 7

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. RedCrossBlood.org and enter enter sponsor code Church btb.

ART WORKSHOP — CONCERTINA GARDENS: 1 to 2 p.m.; with Paige Cunningham; create a multi-layered garden scene using a variety of mediums; basic materials will be supplied and available for pick up from the Avalon Free Public Library; space is limited. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

For kids

Tuesday, April 6

NJ STAGES FESTIVAL: 4 to 5 p.m.; New Jersey Theatre Alliance and Vineland Public Library present Pushcart Players’ ‘Tales from Around the World: Storytelling’ by Gerald Fierst; virtual event; designed for elementary school audiences; free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050, or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Tuesday, April 6

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Monday, April 12

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Wednesday, April 14

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, April 6

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, April 7

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: ‘I’M VACCINATED. NOW WHAT?’: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively and informative discussion to safely move out of isolation and back into the world. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, April 8

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News