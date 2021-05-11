Community calendar

Groups

Wednesday, May 12

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, “The Woman in the Green Dress” by Tea Cooper; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian culture, held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 13