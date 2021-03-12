 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Saturday, March 13

‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers depict diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 10; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films with other film lovers; program will be held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 24; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

EASTER EGGSPRESS AT DIDONATO’S: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3, noon to 4 p.m. April 1, 2; custom built train rides; meet and greet and free photo op with the Easter Bunny, maze, egg hunt, free snacks, prize and more; DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 South White Horse Pike, Hammonton, $10.95 per person advance, free ages 1 and younger. 609-561-3040 or DiDonatoFunCenter.com/Easter-Eggspress.

Sunday, March 14

WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805.

Monday, March 15

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ONLINE TECH HELP: 5 to 6 p.m.; for help with smartphones; questions answered by Sean Farrell via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Dining out

Wednesday, March 17

GREGORY’S ST. PATRICK’S WEEKEND CELEBRATION: March 17-20; Irish menu will be served noon to 10 p.m.; Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.

Friday, March 19

FISH DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council 6342; $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger; take-outs available; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-513-2231.

For kids

Saturday, March 13

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

‘SEA CREATURES WITH AMAZING FEATURES’: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual presentation from The Wetlands Institute; presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 27; kids ages 6-10 are invited to participate in this new program, which partners kids who want to sharpen their reading skills with trained teen volunteers; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 305 or ACFPL.org.

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 21

VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.

Groups

Sunday, March 14

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, March 15

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, March 16

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

CHILDHOOD LEAD POISONING AND PREVENTION WORKSHOP — ONLINE: noon to 12:45 p.m.; for parents, guardians and anyone who works with young children under age 6; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Religion

Saturday, March 20

VIRTUAL LENTEN RETREAT: noon to 2 p.m., hosted by Ladies Philanthropy Society of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Egg Harbor Township; held via Zoom; open to the community; to register, call 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 5, or visit holytrinityeggharbor.com.

Sunday, April 4

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News