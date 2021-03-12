Community calendar

Events

Saturday, March 13

‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers depict diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 10; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films with other film lovers; program will be held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.