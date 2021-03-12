Community calendar

Events
Saturday, March 13
‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers depict diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 10; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films with other film lovers; program will be held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 24; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
EASTER EGGSPRESS AT DIDONATO’S: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 3, noon to 4 p.m. April 1, 2; custom built train rides; meet and greet and free photo op with the Easter Bunny, maze, egg hunt, free snacks, prize and more; DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 South White Horse Pike, Hammonton, $10.95 per person advance, free ages 1 and younger. 609-561-3040 or DiDonatoFunCenter.com/Easter-Eggspress.
Sunday, March 14
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; hosted by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805.
Monday, March 15
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE TECH HELP: 5 to 6 p.m.; for help with smartphones; questions answered by Sean Farrell via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Wednesday, March 17
GREGORY’S ST. PATRICK’S WEEKEND CELEBRATION: March 17-20; Irish menu will be served noon to 10 p.m.; Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
Friday, March 19
FISH DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council 6342; $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger; take-outs available; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-513-2231.
For kids
Saturday, March 13
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
‘SEA CREATURES WITH AMAZING FEATURES’: 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual presentation from The Wetlands Institute; presented by Avalon Free Public Library. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 27; kids ages 6-10 are invited to participate in this new program, which partners kids who want to sharpen their reading skills with trained teen volunteers; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 305 or ACFPL.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Sunday, March 14
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 15
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, March 16
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CHILDHOOD LEAD POISONING AND PREVENTION WORKSHOP — ONLINE: noon to 12:45 p.m.; for parents, guardians and anyone who works with young children under age 6; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Saturday, March 20
VIRTUAL LENTEN RETREAT: noon to 2 p.m., hosted by Ladies Philanthropy Society of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Egg Harbor Township; held via Zoom; open to the community; to register, call 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 5, or visit holytrinityeggharbor.com.
Sunday, April 4
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.