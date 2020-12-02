 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Friday, Dec. 4

ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview, A Dolce Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

MONICA NASK ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; visit the library’s website to view artwork by this month’s featured local artist, Monica Nask, 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FALL BFA EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through 11; visual arts seniors in the Bachelor of Fine Art degree program will display their artwork; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.

Saturday, Dec. 5

ATLANTIC CITY HOLIDAY BAZAAR: noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 6; vendors can now apply to the Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar featuring local and regional vendors selling holiday gifts, artisan goods, live music, cocktails and BBQ, and holiday decor; Bourre Atlantic City, 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. 732-829-2662 or AsburyParkBazaar.com.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual presentations by Avalon Library; Kevin Woyce uses original photographs, vintage images, and live music to explore favorite Christmas traditions; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

HOSPITALITY NIGHT AT SMITHVILLE: 6 to 8 p.m.; each shoppe will have a special event from 6 to 8 p.m., from music to food tastings, discounts and drawing; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or ColonialInnSmithville.com.

HOLIDAY OUTDOOR MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and ornaments; rain date 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6; Episcopal Church of the Advent Parking Lot, 612 Franklin St., Cape May, free admission. 609-884-3065.

HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 20; magical talking tree, Christmas train ride; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

HEALTHY SOUP MUG TREATS VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; virtual event hosted by New Day Family Success Center; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

RECYCLED CRAFT WORKSHOP - COUNTDOWN TO 2021: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; ACUA workshop held via Zoom; learn how to create a special folio holding six envelopes you'll fill with special messages, treats or other treasures. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.

'THE TRIANGLE FACTORY FIRE' LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library via Zoom; lecture will examine what the conditions were like for these young women, how the fire started and spread so quickly, and the social changes made as a result of the fire; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Friday, Dec. 4

HOLIDAY AND NEW COAT DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Dec. 21; hosted by Stafford Township PBA Local #297 and Stafford Recreation; collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18; Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Groups

Friday, Dec. 4

WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history and lifestyles; meeting is held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 14

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; for family members of individuals struggling with mental illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Dec. 9

‘COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS’: virtual program by The Samaritan Center for Grief Support; registration underway; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; hosted by the Ocean County Library; free and open to anyone whose holiday season follows the loss of a loved one; sources of support; question-answer follows program. theoceancounty library.org/events.

